Buy these Best Water Fountains for Home & Office Decor

Water fountains add beauty to any place, promoting relaxation, aesthetic beauty, and a positive environment. If you need a peaceful Buddha-themed design, a cascading waterfall effect, or religious surroundings with Ganesha or Shiva-designed fountains, there is something for all. In this article, we will discuss four stunning water fountains: Gleevers Tabletop Buddha Fountain, Ekhasa Water Fountains for Home Decoration, Kuber Industries Urbane Home Polyresin Ganesha Fountain, and USHA SHRIRAM Polyresin Shiva Fountain. Let us learn about their major points, pros, and a small con to assist you in choosing the best one for your space!

1. Gleevers Tabletop Buddha Fountain

Image Source- Marvelof.com

Order Now

The perfect blend of serenity and refinement, this desktop Buddha fountain from Gleevers is a wonderful addition to any home or workspace.

Key Features:

Relaxed Buddha Statue: Creates a calm and spiritual environment.

Small and Portable: 16x16x19cm, 388.5 grams in weight, perfect for work desks, shelves, or petite tables.

Soft LED Lighting: Creates ambiance through soft light.

Material: Made of Polyresin material, offers durable and light for easy placement.

Small Water Flow: Its water flow is restricted compared to large ones.

2. Ekhasa Water Fountains for Home Decoration

Image Source- Marvelof.com

Order Now

Ekhasa cascading waterfall fountain is a design to give movement and elegance to any location. It is also perfect to give a gift to your special someone, loved one, birthday, or special day.

Key Features:

Beautiful Cascade Design: Smoothly flowing water across several levels that create a relaxing effect.

Top-Notch Quality: With long-lasting material for its construction to be more durable.

Ideal for Home & Office: Versatile for every type of home or office décor.

LED Lights: Adds an elegance, especially during the evening hours.

Requires Constant Refilling: With round-the-clock flowing of water, round-the-clock refilling may be required for easy functioning.

3. Kuber Industries Urbane Home Polyresin Ganesha Fountain

Image Source- Marvelof.com

Order Now

A sophisticated and divine interior design, Kuber Industries' Ganesha fountain brings to your room a prosperity and serenity.

Key Features:

Spiritual Motif: Enjoys a representation of Lord Ganesha, which embodies wisdom and success.

LED Lighting: Produces an elegant glow for an enhanced effect.

Polyresin Material: Lightweight yet strong for easy mounting.

Compact & Versatile: Ideal for living rooms, offices, and meditation rooms.

Limited Water Sound: Water sound may not be as robust as big models.

4. USHA SHRIRAM Polyresin Shiva Fountain

Image Source- Marvelof.com

Order Now

This elegantly designed Shiva fountain by USHA SHRIRAM is a heavenly décor item, ideal for infusing your space with a spiritual vibe.

Key Features:

Divine Shiva Design: Spreads positivity and spirituality within the room.

LED Lights & 1.5m Cord: Provides calming light along with convenience of placement.

Polyresin Build: Lightweight, durable, and wear and tear resistance.

Small Size: Ideal for small-sized indoor areas, meditation rooms, and offices.

Restriction of Cord Length: The 1.5m cord might need an extension to be placed conveniently.

A water fountain is as much a decorative piece as a relaxation and positivity device. If you want tranquility, the Gleevers Tabletop Buddha Fountain will do. If you adore the elegance of waterfalls, Ekhasa Water Fountain will do you just right. If you crave religious embellishments, Kuber Industries Ganesha Fountain and USHA SHRIRAM Shiva Fountain provide you with heavenly beauty. Whichever, these water fountains will bring tranquility, composure, and beauty to your home or office!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.