Chic Street OOTD to Shop During Myntra’s Grand Festive Days (23–27 July 2025)
This street-style OOTD combines comfort with bold details—featuring a pullover, denim shorts, ankle boots, and a chic sling bag. Shop this versatile look during Myntra’s Grand Festive Days now.
This is the OOTD for all weekends to weekdays for those who love fashion that’s stylish yet comfy. Think warm layers, boot-cut jeans, chunky lace-up boots, and a slim cross-body bag. It’s the perfect look for weekend strolls, casual brunches, or just hanging out in the city. And with the Myntra Grand Festive Days live from 23 to 27 July 2025, now is the best time to build this cool, put-together outfit without breaking the bank. Shop smart, dress sharp, and stand out.
The Souled Store Women Pullover
This cozy pullover will make your look warmer and a bit funnier; it is brought to you by The Souled Store. It is also a loose fit and made out of soft knit material, so it is great when you are out in a chilly morning or breezy evening.
Key Features:
- Soft, breathable knit for light layering
- Relaxed silhouette for all-day comfort
- Trendy graphic adds personality to your outfit
- Easy to pair with jeans or shorts
- Might feel warm for peak summer days
Bene Kleed Women Denim Shorts
Paired with a pair of white sneakers, this denim Bene Kleed shorts are a must-have piece of any casual wear. They provide an appropriate combination of comfort and style due to their pure appearance and flexibility of the fit.
Key Features:
- High-rise design that flatters the waist
- Structured denim with a soft inner feel
- Classic blue wash for styling flexibility
- Ideal for daywear and layering
- Length may feel short for some occasions
Delize Women Black Solid High Ankle Boots
Step up your style with these black ankle boots from Delize. Designed with a solid build and sleek finish, they add bold edge to any outfit. Perfect for casual looks or dressed-up days, these boots offer both comfort and fashion. A great choice for everyday wear when you want support with standout style.
Key Features:
- High ankle design offers good grip and support
- Matte black finish suits multiple looks
- Chunky sole adds modern street-style flair
- Works well with skirts, dresses, or jeans
- Can feel slightly stiff at first wear
StyleCast x Revolte Bowling Sling Bag
This structured sling bag from StyleCast x Revolte combines form and function.It is small but roomy, it carries all your needs but also accentuates your outfit and adds a polish to it, being a neat-looking bag.
Key Features:
- Compact bowling shape with inner compartments
- Smooth finish and neutral colour tones
- Adjustable sling for versatile wear
- Ideal size for brunch or casual outings
- Limited room for bulky items
This OOTD outfit is street wise yet comfortable to wear and one that will only look good off-duty. Layered knits and denim basics through to bold boots and clever sling-essentials-avant-garde fashion can now be found on the runway but the best part is that it is all so comfortable. Buy this outfit at unmatched rates in the Myntra Grand Festive Days (23-27 July 2025) and restock your wardrobe with comfort.
