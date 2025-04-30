Choose the Right Dog Food for a Shiny Coat and Strong Bones

Healthy food gives rise to a healthy dog. Flipkart has some of the best reliable dry dog foods such as Drools, PEDIGREE, Purepet, and Chappi that are protein-rich, full of vitamins, and packed with essential nutrients. If your dog is particularly fond of chicken, rice, or vegetables, then all the affordable and tasty meals are just ideal for daily serving!

For chicken and egg-loving dogs, Drools Dry Dog Food is a protein-enriched option. Value pack 4.2 kg comes with 1.2 kg free, appropriate for adult dogs requiring energy and muscle strength.

Key Features:

Real egg and chicken for high protein.

Fatty acids of omega-3 and 6.

Skin and coat maintenance.

100% balanced diet.

Value-for-money 3+1.2 kg offer.

Inappropriate for puppies and senior dogs with dietary restrictions.

PEDIGREE Adult Dog Food is endorsed by veterinarians and pet owners. The chicken and vegetables come in a 1.2 kg pack that is ideal to be the every day food for your adult dog.

Key Features:

Chicken and vegetable mix for total nutrition.

Healthy digestion is supported.

Minerals and vitamins are supplemented.

Stronger bones and an immune system are preserved.

Formulated by Waltham Petcare specialists.

The smaller pack would be uneconomical for large families with more than one dog.

Young puppies require a balanced diet, and Purepet Chicken & Vegetable Dry Food just fulfills this requirement. Formulated for young dogs, it is light, easy to digest, and aids in development with a protein-enriched formula.

Key Features:

Formulated for young, active dogs.

Chicken and vegetable formula.

Aids in bone and muscle development.

Aids immunity and digestion.

Affordable pocket price.

Available only in smaller quantities; will have to be re-bought often.

Specifically designed for sensitive stomachs, Chappi Chicken & Rice is a soothing, easy-to-digest food. Red meat-free, this is perfect for adult dogs requiring a light, but healthier diet without compromising on taste.

Key Features:

Chicken and rice formula for easy digestion.

No colours and flavourings.

Perfect for adult dogs with sensitive stomachs.

High fiber for digestive health.

Conveniently packed in a huge 2.8 kg quantity.

Less protein compared to meat-loaded types.

The health of your pet begins with what it gets into its bowl. Whether it is high-protein types like Drools, a well-rounded diet through PEDIGREE, puppy kibble by Purepet, or a sensitive stomach recipe like Chappi, Flipkart gets all of them delivered to your door with ease and reliability. These dry dog foods are not only tasty but with vitamins, minerals, and proteins for overall wellness. Get stress-free on your next purchase and look at these value-for-money and pet-friendly options on Flipkart. For when your fur baby feels healthy and happy, your home is too.

