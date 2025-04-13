Understanding extension boards is like learning an entirely new language. The words surge protection, amperage, and gauge come flooding into one's mind. In those few far-off days when there was a plethora of so much choice for everything from the humble object-Bing!-to even the latest in high-tech gear on sites like Amazon, lesser mortals were found staring blankly into the distance with their swamps of options. This guide intends to demystify these specifications and empower you to make informed electrical purchases. We will break down the essential features and tell you why they are important and how to tailor an extension board to suit your needs. By the end of this specification deciphering, you will have ensured a safe and efficient power distribution system, thus evading hazards and maximizing the lifespan of your equipment.

The Anchor by Panasonic 4-Way 6A International Socket is a reliable and versatile power extension board designed for modern homes and offices.

Key Features:

4 Universal Sockets: Supports international plug types, perfect for global use.

Single Master Switch: Allows central control of all connected devices.

4-Meter Cord Length: Provides extended reach across rooms or desks.

Not For Large Appliances: Not suitable for high-power devices like heaters or heavy kitchen appliances

The Wipro 4+4 Extension Cord Spike Guard is a compact and reliable solution for powering multiple devices at once. It features 4 universal sockets, each with an individual switch, allowing you to control connected devices independently.

Key Features:

4 Universal Sockets + 4 Switches: Each socket comes with its own on/off switch for better power management.

2-Meter Copper Cord: Ensures durability, efficient current flow, and flexible placement.

Auto Cut-Off Protection: Prevents overheating and electrical hazards.

Cord Length: A Shorter 2-meter cord may limit placement in larger rooms

The Anchor by Panasonic 4-Way Extension Board is a reliable and compact power solution for homes and offices. Featuring 4 universal sockets, this board supports various plug types and is built with an ergonomic design.

Key Features:

4-Way Universal Sockets: Compatible with different plug types for versatile usage.

Single Master Switch: Controls all sockets with one easy-to-use switch.

1.5 Meter Extension Cord: Sufficient for close-to-medium range use in rooms or workspaces.

Switches: Single switch limits individual control over connected devices

The Havells 6A Four-Way Extension Board is a compact and highly reliable power accessory designed for safe and efficient electricity distribution in homes or offices. With four universal sockets, surge and spike protection, and ergonomic design, it caters to everyday electronic needs while ensuring safety and durability.

Key Features:

Rating: 6A, 240V, supporting up to 1440W load

4 Universal Sockets: Compatible with multiple plug types

Master Switch: Controls all four sockets simultaneously

LED Power Indicator: Indicates when power is active

Surge & Spike Protection: Built-in protection guards devices from voltage surges

USB Port: Lacks USB ports for direct charging

When equipped with the necessary knowledge of certain features such as socket type, cord length, switch control, and safety mechanisms, choosing a product that fits your lifestyle and environment would never appear to be an impossible task. Whether it may be longer reach with the Anchor by Panasonic 4-meter model, more personalized control with Wipro's 4+4 socket system, compact utility of Anchor's 1.5-meter board, or surge-protected reliability from Havells has its advantages. So, next time you are on Amazon, you will be informed enough to make a safe and efficient choice according to your precise needs.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.