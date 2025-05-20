Affordable Audio: Top Type-C Earphones Under ₹500

In recent years, Type-C earphones have become increasingly popular due to their convenience and superior sound quality. With the rise of smartphones ditching traditional headphone jacks, Type-C earphones have emerged as a stylish and practical solution. However, finding affordable options that don't compromise on sound quality can be challenging. Fortunately, there are several excellent Type-C earphones available under ₹500 that offer impressive audio performance without breaking the bank. In this article, we'll explore the top Type-C earphones under ₹500 that deliver great sound, comfort, and value for money, perfect for music lovers and everyday users alike.

The Portronics Ear Type C Wired Earphones are designed to provide high-quality audio and clear voice calls. With 14.2mm dynamic drivers, these earphones deliver powerful sound and are compatible with most Type-C devices. The unique earbud design ensures a comfortable fit, while the HD mic enables clear voice calls.

Key Features

Powerful Audio: 14.2mm dynamic drivers deliver high-quality sound

Effortless Compatibility: Compatible with most Type-C devices

Unique Earbud Design: Designed for comfort and stability

HD Mic: Enables clear voice calls

Limited Flexibility: 1.2m cable length may not be long enough for some users

The Ambrane Stringz 02 is a wired Type-C earphone designed to provide a high-quality audio and a clear calling experience. With 14mm dynamic drivers, these earphones deliver boosted bass and HD-quality audio.

Key Features

Boosted Bass: 14mm dynamic drivers deliver high-quality audio with enhanced bass

Comfy Fit Design: In-ear design provides extra comfort and stability during long listening sessions

Clear Conversations: In-line microphone ensures crystal-clear voice calls

Long Cord: 1.2m cable length allows for flexibility and convenience

Limited compatibility: May require specific settings adjustments for optimal performance

The Hammer Nova Universal Type-C Earphones are designed to provide high-quality audio and a comfortable listening experience. These earphones feature metal-built earbuds, powerful bass, and a lightweight design, making them perfect for long listening sessions.

Key Features

Powerful Bass: 13mm dynamic drivers deliver impressive and loud sound quality

Lasting Metallic Build: A Reliable and sturdy build ensures durability and a long lifespan

Snug and Secure Fit: Universally comfortable design provides hours of comfortable music listening

In-Line Controls: Allows users to pick up calls, shuffle music, and control volume with ease

Limited Compatibility: Compatible only with Type-C devices, not compatible with devices having a 3.5 mm Jack or devices with a Type-C port along with a 3.5 mm Jack

Experience your music with clarity and power using the Blaupunkt In-Ear Type C Earphones. Designed for the modern listener, these wired earphones deliver HD sound with impressive deep bass, ensuring every beat is felt.

Key Features:

Immersive HD Sound & Deep Bass: Enjoy a rich audio experience with high-definition sound and pronounced deep bass, bringing your music to life.

Passive Noise Isolation: The in-ear design effectively isolates ambient noise, allowing for a more focused and immersive listening experience.

10mm Headphone Driver Units: Equipped with 10mm drivers to deliver clear and powerful audio.

Type C Specific: The Type C connector limits compatibility to devices with this specific port, excluding older devices with 3.5mm jacks.

These budget-friendly Type-C earphones demonstrate that quality audio doesn't have to come at a premium. From the powerful drivers of the Portronics and Ambrane models to the metallic build of the Hammer Nova and the immersive sound of the Blaupunkt, each option offers compelling features for under ₹500. While all are limited to Type-C compatibility and lack the flexibility of wireless options, they provide excellent value for money. For those seeking reliable, clear, and bass-rich audio on a budget, these wired Type-C earphones prove to be a smart and satisfying choice for everyday listening.

