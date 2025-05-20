Affordable Audio: Top Type-C Earphones Under ₹500
In recent years, Type-C earphones have become increasingly popular due to their convenience and superior sound quality. With the rise of smartphones ditching traditional headphone jacks, Type-C earphones have emerged as a stylish and practical solution. However, finding affordable options that don't compromise on sound quality can be challenging. Fortunately, there are several excellent Type-C earphones available under ₹500 that offer impressive audio performance without breaking the bank. In this article, we'll explore the top Type-C earphones under ₹500 that deliver great sound, comfort, and value for money, perfect for music lovers and everyday users alike.
1. Portronics Ear Type C Wired Earphones
Image Source- Myntra.com
The Portronics Ear Type C Wired Earphones are designed to provide high-quality audio and clear voice calls. With 14.2mm dynamic drivers, these earphones deliver powerful sound and are compatible with most Type-C devices. The unique earbud design ensures a comfortable fit, while the HD mic enables clear voice calls.
Key Features
- Powerful Audio: 14.2mm dynamic drivers deliver high-quality sound
- Effortless Compatibility: Compatible with most Type-C devices
- Unique Earbud Design: Designed for comfort and stability
- HD Mic: Enables clear voice calls
- Limited Flexibility: 1.2m cable length may not be long enough for some users
2. Ambrane Wired Type C in Ear Earphones
Image Source: Amazon. in
The Ambrane Stringz 02 is a wired Type-C earphone designed to provide a high-quality audio and a clear calling experience. With 14mm dynamic drivers, these earphones deliver boosted bass and HD-quality audio.
Key Features
- Boosted Bass: 14mm dynamic drivers deliver high-quality audio with enhanced bass
- Comfy Fit Design: In-ear design provides extra comfort and stability during long listening sessions
- Clear Conversations: In-line microphone ensures crystal-clear voice calls
- Long Cord: 1.2m cable length allows for flexibility and convenience
- Limited compatibility: May require specific settings adjustments for optimal performance
3. Hammer Nova Universal Type-C Earphones
Image Source- Marvelof.com
The Hammer Nova Universal Type-C Earphones are designed to provide high-quality audio and a comfortable listening experience. These earphones feature metal-built earbuds, powerful bass, and a lightweight design, making them perfect for long listening sessions.
Key Features
- Powerful Bass: 13mm dynamic drivers deliver impressive and loud sound quality
- Lasting Metallic Build: A Reliable and sturdy build ensures durability and a long lifespan
- Snug and Secure Fit: Universally comfortable design provides hours of comfortable music listening
- In-Line Controls: Allows users to pick up calls, shuffle music, and control volume with ease
- Limited Compatibility: Compatible only with Type-C devices, not compatible with devices having a 3.5 mm Jack or devices with a Type-C port along with a 3.5 mm Jack
4. Blaupunkt In-Ear Type C Earphones with Mic and Deep Bass (Black)
Image Source- Flipkart.com
Experience your music with clarity and power using the Blaupunkt In-Ear Type C Earphones. Designed for the modern listener, these wired earphones deliver HD sound with impressive deep bass, ensuring every beat is felt.
Key Features:
- Immersive HD Sound & Deep Bass: Enjoy a rich audio experience with high-definition sound and pronounced deep bass, bringing your music to life.
- Passive Noise Isolation: The in-ear design effectively isolates ambient noise, allowing for a more focused and immersive listening experience.
- 10mm Headphone Driver Units: Equipped with 10mm drivers to deliver clear and powerful audio.
- Type C Specific: The Type C connector limits compatibility to devices with this specific port, excluding older devices with 3.5mm jacks.
These budget-friendly Type-C earphones demonstrate that quality audio doesn't have to come at a premium. From the powerful drivers of the Portronics and Ambrane models to the metallic build of the Hammer Nova and the immersive sound of the Blaupunkt, each option offers compelling features for under ₹500. While all are limited to Type-C compatibility and lack the flexibility of wireless options, they provide excellent value for money. For those seeking reliable, clear, and bass-rich audio on a budget, these wired Type-C earphones prove to be a smart and satisfying choice for everyday listening.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
