Affordable Fans Under ₹1,500 to Beat the Heat

With soaring temperatures, a reliable fan becomes a household essential. Flipkart offers a selection of ceiling, table, and pedestal fans under ₹1,500 that deliver strong airflow and energy efficiency. These fans come with sleek designs, adjustable speed settings, and sturdy builds. Ideal for bedrooms, kitchens, and offices, this affordable range ensures cool comfort without raising your power bills. Find a fan that matches your needs and room size today.

The Polycab ceiling fan offers reliable performance and sleek aesthetics for everyday cooling needs. Its ultra high-speed operation ensures strong airflow, making it suitable for bedrooms, halls, or workspaces. Consider this for a simple yet effective addition to your living space.

Key features:

1200 mm sweep provides wide air coverage ideal for medium-sized rooms

Ultra high-speed motor delivers strong and consistent air circulation

Matt blue finish gives a clean and contemporary visual appeal

Three aerodynamic blades improve energy efficiency and air throw

Comes with only a 1-star rating, so it may consume more power

The Good Choice ceiling fan is designed for high-speed performance in smaller rooms or tight spaces. With a durable anti-dust coating and four strong blades, it combines functionality with hassle-free cleaning. Choose this if you need compact cooling and long-term convenience.

Key features:

600 mm sweep fits compact rooms, kitchen corners, or utility areas perfectly

Ultra high-speed motor supports quick air delivery across focused zones

Anti-dust blades resist grime, reducing cleaning time and buildup

Copper winding ensures long-lasting motor performance and reliability

Metallic surface may develop marks with regular contact or rough cleaning

Longway’s ceiling fan blends high-speed airflow with a soft look that matches any room decor. It is crafted to provide smooth, uniform cooling, making it a good pick for daily use. Consider it for energy-efficient comfort with a neutral ivory finish.

Key features:

1200 mm sweep offers full-room air coverage for balanced cooling

Ultra high-speed motor ensures faster and more uniform circulation

Ivory color complements modern and traditional interiors alike

Sturdy construction handles frequent use with minimal wear

No anti-dust feature means it may need more frequent cleaning

The Maxotech ceiling fan delivers powerful airflow in a compact, bold design ideal for small spaces. With its anti-dust feature and four-blade construction, it balances performance and low maintenance. Opt for it when you want compact cooling with a bit of style.

Key features:

600 mm sweep works well in small bedrooms, kitchens, or study corners

Four-blade structure increases airflow and enhances cooling performance

Anti-dust coating keeps the blades cleaner for longer periods

Smock black color brings a modern, striking look to the ceiling

May not provide enough coverage in larger or open-plan areas

Purchasing a fan under ₹1,500 on Flipkart is a practical and affordable solution to beat the heat. Whether you prefer a portable model or one for permanent installation, Flipkart’s fan collection ensures durability, decent speed control, and value for money. Upgrade your cooling setup this summer with budget-friendly fans that offer functionality and style without compromising on performance.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.