Beat the Heat This Summer: Best Air Coolers Available at Flipkart

People require comfortable temperatures to manage during the hottest parts of summer months. Air coolers function as an affordable alternative to air conditioners that operate without harming the planet. This article provides recommendations for the best air coolers available on Flipkart. Four cost-effective products will ensure your comfort during hot days without wasting money.

1. Orient Electric 46 L Room/Personal Air Cooler (White, Aeroquid)

Orient Electric 46 L Aeroquid air cooler is meant for those who want a high-powered and space-saving cooling system. With its slender profile and efficient cooling system, it's the perfect option for small and medium-sized rooms.

Key Features

Capacity: 46 Liters

Cooling Technology: With honeycomb cooling pads for improved water retention and increased cooling

Air Throw Distance: Long throw air for enhanced cooling coverage

Speed Control: Multiple speed modes to control airflow according to requirement

Portability: Lightweight and easy to maneuver with castor wheels

Not suitable for gigantic rooms as it lacks a good cooling ability.

2. Hindware Smart Appliances 45 L Room/Personal Air Cooler (White, Black, XENO)

Hindware is one company that has gained the trust of people as far as household appliances are concerned, and their XENO 45 L air cooler is an energy-saving device meant for small rooms and personal cooling.

Key Features

Capacity: 45 Liters

Cooling Efficiency: High-efficiency honeycomb pads for better cooling

Air Delivery: Powerful fan for consistent air delivery

Inverter Compatibility: Inverter compatible for continuous cooling during power outages

Water Level Indicator: Assistance in monitoring water level to prevent dry runs

No ice chamber, which will further increase cooling.

3. Crompton 88 L Desert Air Cooler with Honeycomb Cooling Pad (White, Teal, ACGC-DAC881)

If you’re looking for a powerful cooling machine that can handle larger spaces, the Crompton 88 L Desert Air Cooler is a solid choice. With its high capacity and robust air throw, it ensures consistent cooling even in bigger rooms.

Key Features

Capacity: 88 Liters

Cooling Mechanism: Honeycomb cooling pads for maximum cooling efficiency

Air Throw Distance: Strong airflow reaches every corner of the room

Motorized Louvers: Automatic movement for better air distribution

Large Water Tank: Minimizes the frequency of recharges

Bulkier and heavier than the others, it is not too convenient to shift.

4. Voltas 55 L Desert Air Cooler (White, Victor55 DX)

Voltas, a popular brand name for coolers, offers the Victor55 DX air cooler. Its desert cooling technology with high-power fans provides instant and efficient cooling, even in hot weather and dryness.

Key Features

Capacity: 55 Liters

Cooling Technology: Enhanced cooling pads to allow maximum airflow and cooling

High Air Throw: Throws air to distant points of the room for better cooling coverage

Ice Chamber: Ensures maximum cooling performance

Dust Filter: Allows clean and fresh airflow

Quite noisy on high-speed settings.

On the front of value for money and performance level of cooling, these air coolers on Flipkart are a sure purchase. Whether you require a personal air cooler for small rooms or a desert cooler of high capacity for bigger rooms, there is something for all. The Orient Electric Aeroquid is ideal for small cooling, the Hindware XENO is inverter compatible, the Crompton 88 L Desert Cooler is ideal for big rooms, and the Voltas Victor55 DX is high power cooling with an additional ice chamber.

