Best 10m LED Light Strips Under ₹500 for Home Decor
Explore 10-meter LED light strips under ₹500 on Flipkart, featuring multicolor options and easy installation for festive and everyday home decor.
Illuminate your space with vibrant 10-meter LED light strips under ₹500. Flipkart's collection includes multicolor options with features like remote control and waterproof designs. Perfect for festivals, parties, or everyday ambiance, these LED strips are energy-efficient and easy to install, adding a touch of flair to any room.
Bellgrey Rice Lights
Image Source: Flipkart.com
Bellgrey’s 10-meter transparent rice lights offer a stunning visual for any celebration. With 1200 steady LEDs, they’re perfect for decorating homes, balconies, or event spaces with a clear and clean glow. Add this to your décor setup for a bright yet minimal festive atmosphere that suits any color theme.
Key features:
- 1200 LED bulbs deliver continuous and uniform lighting across the entire strip
- Transparent wire design blends well into walls and ceilings for a clean look
- 10 meters long, making it suitable for large areas and full-room coverage
- Simple plug-and-use setup, ideal for effortless party or festival decoration
- Might not stand out as well in bright or heavily colored environments
Peafowl Rice Lights
Image Source: Flipkart.com
Peafowl’s yellow rice lights bring a warm festive touch with soft, vibrant lighting. This 10.16-meter strip features 1200 steady LEDs that enhance home décor during festivals or weddings. Choose this to create a glowing ambiance full of charm and traditional warmth in indoor or semi-outdoor setups.
Key features:
- 1200 LED lights provide consistent brightness with a rich yellow hue
- Extended length of 10.16 meters covers more area for wide decorations
- Steady light mode creates a calming and stable visual experience
- Energy-efficient design makes it safe for prolonged daily or evening use
- Yellow tone may not complement cooler-toned room décor or themes
Longitude Rice Lights
Image Source: Flipkart.com
Longitude offers 1200 bright white LEDs across a 10-meter strip for crisp, modern lighting. These lights work well for minimal homes, seasonal decoration, or photo backdrops. Consider this if you want something simple, effective, and neutral to match any celebration or indoor lighting theme.
Key features:
- White LEDs produce bright, daylight-style illumination perfect for all seasons
- Long 10-meter coverage fits balconies, windows, or ceiling edges easily
- Steady light setting enhances clarity in photos and video shoots
- Durable wiring supports flexible placement on indoor surfaces
- White light may feel too sharp or cool for some festive atmospheres
Clive Rice Lights
Image Source: Flipkart.com
Clive’s pink rice lights offer a playful and soft vibe, perfect for birthdays, sleepovers, or room decor. With 1200 LEDs on a 10-meter strip, they are vibrant yet gentle on the eyes. Indulge in this lively color option if you want to add a cheerful glow to any space.
Key features:
- Pink hue provides a charming and unique aesthetic for fun or cozy spaces
- 1200 LEDs deliver good coverage for walls, headboards, or party zones
- 10-meter length offers flexible use around rooms or outdoor gatherings
- Steady glow ensures uniform brightness without blinking or flickering
- May not suit formal settings or neutral-toned interiors
Transform your living space with affordable LED light strips under ₹500. Flipkart offers a range of options that cater to different aesthetics and functionalities. Whether you're decorating for a special occasion or enhancing your room's ambiance, these LED strips provide a cost-effective solution without compromising on quality.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.