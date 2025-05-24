Best 10m LED Light Strips Under ₹500 for Home Decor

Illuminate your space with vibrant 10-meter LED light strips under ₹500. Flipkart's collection includes multicolor options with features like remote control and waterproof designs. Perfect for festivals, parties, or everyday ambiance, these LED strips are energy-efficient and easy to install, adding a touch of flair to any room.

Bellgrey’s 10-meter transparent rice lights offer a stunning visual for any celebration. With 1200 steady LEDs, they’re perfect for decorating homes, balconies, or event spaces with a clear and clean glow. Add this to your décor setup for a bright yet minimal festive atmosphere that suits any color theme.

Key features:

1200 LED bulbs deliver continuous and uniform lighting across the entire strip

Transparent wire design blends well into walls and ceilings for a clean look

10 meters long, making it suitable for large areas and full-room coverage

Simple plug-and-use setup, ideal for effortless party or festival decoration

Might not stand out as well in bright or heavily colored environments

Peafowl’s yellow rice lights bring a warm festive touch with soft, vibrant lighting. This 10.16-meter strip features 1200 steady LEDs that enhance home décor during festivals or weddings. Choose this to create a glowing ambiance full of charm and traditional warmth in indoor or semi-outdoor setups.

Key features:

1200 LED lights provide consistent brightness with a rich yellow hue

Extended length of 10.16 meters covers more area for wide decorations

Steady light mode creates a calming and stable visual experience

Energy-efficient design makes it safe for prolonged daily or evening use

Yellow tone may not complement cooler-toned room décor or themes

Longitude offers 1200 bright white LEDs across a 10-meter strip for crisp, modern lighting. These lights work well for minimal homes, seasonal decoration, or photo backdrops. Consider this if you want something simple, effective, and neutral to match any celebration or indoor lighting theme.

Key features:

White LEDs produce bright, daylight-style illumination perfect for all seasons

Long 10-meter coverage fits balconies, windows, or ceiling edges easily

Steady light setting enhances clarity in photos and video shoots

Durable wiring supports flexible placement on indoor surfaces

White light may feel too sharp or cool for some festive atmospheres

Clive’s pink rice lights offer a playful and soft vibe, perfect for birthdays, sleepovers, or room decor. With 1200 LEDs on a 10-meter strip, they are vibrant yet gentle on the eyes. Indulge in this lively color option if you want to add a cheerful glow to any space.

Key features:

Pink hue provides a charming and unique aesthetic for fun or cozy spaces

1200 LEDs deliver good coverage for walls, headboards, or party zones

10-meter length offers flexible use around rooms or outdoor gatherings

Steady glow ensures uniform brightness without blinking or flickering

May not suit formal settings or neutral-toned interiors

Transform your living space with affordable LED light strips under ₹500. Flipkart offers a range of options that cater to different aesthetics and functionalities. Whether you're decorating for a special occasion or enhancing your room's ambiance, these LED strips provide a cost-effective solution without compromising on quality.

