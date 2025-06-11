Best 4 ACs You Can Buy on Flipkart – Smart, Convertibles & Efficient

Planning to upgrade to a new split AC? Flipkart offers the latest 2025 models, featuring smart features, high-performance cooling, and switchable modes. Some of them include Motorola's quick-cool convertible 2-ton unit, Carrier's 6-in-1 smart AC, the award-winning 5-star inverter, and LG's AI-driven convertible model. All are designed for comfort, efficiency, and durability. With easy delivery and reliable installation by Flipkart, it is the perfect time to beat the heat this summer.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

This high-capacity Motorola AC mixes intelligence with robust performance. Created for large rooms, it provides 7-in-1 convertible modes, instant cooling, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Its geofencing and app control features are suitable for modern homes today that desire comfort, convenience, and personalization in a powerful AC.

Key Features:

Wi-Fi control and intelligent automation

Converts through 7 cooling modes

Turbo quick chill in 30s

Dual rotary compressor & copper condenser

Reliable Golden Fin protection

Excludes built-in air filtration filters for allergens.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Carrier's 2025 model breaks new ground in cooling with FlexiCool technology and double air filters. With its 6-in-1 convertible feature and Wi-Fi control, it adapts according to your space. It's ideal for customers looking for a healthy, adaptable, energy-efficient cooling experience, along with Carrier's legacy of dependability in domestic appliances.

Key Features:

Convertible into 6 tonnage modes

Cost-conscious smart energy display

Wi-Fi remote control with Wi-Fi connectivity

Active carbon and HD PM2.5 filtration

Copper coil and anti-corrosive paint

Smart features can include app update troubleshooting.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

This MarQ AC is affordable and highly efficient. 5-star rated, featuring 5-in-1 convertible modes and Turbo Cool technology for instant cooling. Suitable for small to medium rooms, it's a smart choice for budget buyers who don't want to sacrifice on cooling performance.

Key Features:

5-star energy saving

Dual inverter for silent operation

Turbo-cool for quick chill

Convertible 5‑in‑1 cooling modes

Sleek, slim white design

Manual-only controls—no smart connectivity offered.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

LG's newest AC features AI convertible cooling, virus guard filters, and DietPlus energy-saving mode. Equipped with Viraat mode for enhanced airflow and slim design, it is most appropriate for premium users seeking enhanced features, smart performance, and healthier indoor air—all in a power-smart and dependable package.

Key Features:

AI-based adaptive cooling

Viraat Mode provides 10–16% more power

DietPlus mode boosts power efficiency

4-way swing and auto-clean technology

Virus-filter & Gold Fin+ condenser

Innovative features are proof of a premium price.

These 2025 Motorola, Carrier, MarQ, and LG split inverter ACs are bringing comfort, efficiency, and future-proof features to your doorstep. Opt for Motorola for quick cool and smart connectivity, Carrier for flexibility and purification, MarQ for energy-saving convenience, or LG for AI personalization and air purity. All models come with Flipkart's safe delivery and installation option. State-of-the-art cooling and convertible tonnage in each model, you get to select comfort your way, not a compromise. Keep your hot season easy and chic—shop now and sit back with ease.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.