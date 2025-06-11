Best 4 ACs You Can Buy on Flipkart – Smart, Convertibles & Efficient
Discover leading split inverter ACs with smart Wi-Fi, 6‑in‑1 convertible cooling, and rapid-cool technologies. Featuring Motorola, Carrier, MarQ, and LG models—perfect picks for comfort, convenience, and energy savings.
Planning to upgrade to a new split AC? Flipkart offers the latest 2025 models, featuring smart features, high-performance cooling, and switchable modes. Some of them include Motorola's quick-cool convertible 2-ton unit, Carrier's 6-in-1 smart AC, the award-winning 5-star inverter, and LG's AI-driven convertible model. All are designed for comfort, efficiency, and durability. With easy delivery and reliable installation by Flipkart, it is the perfect time to beat the heat this summer.
1. Motorola 2025 2 Ton 3‑Star Split Inverter AC (Wi-Fi Connect)
Image source- Flipkart.com
This high-capacity Motorola AC mixes intelligence with robust performance. Created for large rooms, it provides 7-in-1 convertible modes, instant cooling, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Its geofencing and app control features are suitable for modern homes today that desire comfort, convenience, and personalization in a powerful AC.
Key Features:
- Wi-Fi control and intelligent automation
- Converts through 7 cooling modes
- Turbo quick chill in 30s
- Dual rotary compressor & copper condenser
- Reliable Golden Fin protection
- Excludes built-in air filtration filters for allergens.
2. Carrier 2025 Smart FlexiCool 6‑in‑1 Convertible Split Inverter AC
Image source- Flipkart.com
Carrier's 2025 model breaks new ground in cooling with FlexiCool technology and double air filters. With its 6-in-1 convertible feature and Wi-Fi control, it adapts according to your space. It's ideal for customers looking for a healthy, adaptable, energy-efficient cooling experience, along with Carrier's legacy of dependability in domestic appliances.
Key Features:
- Convertible into 6 tonnage modes
- Cost-conscious smart energy display
- Wi-Fi remote control with Wi-Fi connectivity
- Active carbon and HD PM2.5 filtration
- Copper coil and anti-corrosive paint
- Smart features can include app update troubleshooting.
3. MarQ 2025 1.5 Ton 5‑Star Split Inverter AC – Turbo‑Cool
Image source- Flipkart.com
This MarQ AC is affordable and highly efficient. 5-star rated, featuring 5-in-1 convertible modes and Turbo Cool technology for instant cooling. Suitable for small to medium rooms, it's a smart choice for budget buyers who don't want to sacrifice on cooling performance.
Key Features:
- 5-star energy saving
- Dual inverter for silent operation
- Turbo-cool for quick chill
- Convertible 5‑in‑1 cooling modes
- Sleek, slim white design
- Manual-only controls—no smart connectivity offered.
4. LG 2025 AI Convertible 6‑in‑1 1.5 Ton 3‑Star Split AC – Smart & Healthy
Image source- Flipkart.com
LG's newest AC features AI convertible cooling, virus guard filters, and DietPlus energy-saving mode. Equipped with Viraat mode for enhanced airflow and slim design, it is most appropriate for premium users seeking enhanced features, smart performance, and healthier indoor air—all in a power-smart and dependable package.
Key Features:
- AI-based adaptive cooling
- Viraat Mode provides 10–16% more power
- DietPlus mode boosts power efficiency
- 4-way swing and auto-clean technology
- Virus-filter & Gold Fin+ condenser
- Innovative features are proof of a premium price.
These 2025 Motorola, Carrier, MarQ, and LG split inverter ACs are bringing comfort, efficiency, and future-proof features to your doorstep. Opt for Motorola for quick cool and smart connectivity, Carrier for flexibility and purification, MarQ for energy-saving convenience, or LG for AI personalization and air purity. All models come with Flipkart's safe delivery and installation option. State-of-the-art cooling and convertible tonnage in each model, you get to select comfort your way, not a compromise. Keep your hot season easy and chic—shop now and sit back with ease.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
