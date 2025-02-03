Best 5G Smartphones to Buy Now: Stylish, Powerful & Affordable

5G smartphones are now more accessible than ever, with incredible speed, powerful performance, and stylish designs. If you are looking for a smartphone that balances performance and price, we've got you covered. In this article, we will get into four amazing 5G smartphones, each with its strengths, to help you pick the best one. Let's dive into the details of these top contenders!

1. Vivo T3x 5G (Crimson Bliss, 128GB, 6GB RAM)

Image Source: Flipkart



Order Now

Vivo T3x 5G is for those who want a stylish and powerful smartphone without hurting their pocket. With its stylish Crimson Bliss color and smooth 5G performance, it gives users both aesthetics and speed at their fingertips.

Key Features:

6.72-inch FHD+ Display: A large screen with crisp colors that creates an immersive experience for users.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Processor: For seamless multitasking and gaming, it's fast.

50MP AI Camera: Stunning photos in whatever lighting—day or night.

5000mAh Battery with 44W Fast Charging: Keeps you powered up all day long.

No ultra-wide camera, which somewhat limits photography versatility.

2. realme P1 5G (Phoenix Red, 128GB, 6GB RAM)

Image Source: Flipkart



Order Now

For a stunning phone with powerful internals, look no further than the Realme P1 5G. In its Phoenix Red color, it makes a statement; with 5G, it keeps you ahead in speed and connectivity.

Key Features:

120Hz AMOLED Display: Ensures smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience.

MediaTek Dimensity 810 Processor: Delivers powerful and efficient performance.

64MP AI Camera: Produces high-quality images with excellent detail.

5000mAh Battery with 33W Fast Charging: Long usage with less frequent recharge.

Not having stereo speakers could affect entertainment audio for those who enjoy sound output.

3. Motorola g45 5G (Brilliant Green, 128GB, 8GB RAM)

Image Source: Flipkart



Order Now

The Motorola g45 5G is a great phone when you want to strike a good balance in performance, battery life, and a clean operating system. The brilliant green color it comes in is both fresh and modern, fitting for the new device.

Key Features:

6.6" FHD+ 120Hz Display: Smooth operability and great visual experience

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor: Lag-free multitasking and gaming

50MP OIS Camera: Enhanced photo quality with optical image stabilization

5000mAh Battery with TurboPower Charging: Long usage with quick recharging

No ultra-fast charging when compared to some competitors

4. POCO M7 Pro 5G (Lunar Dust, 128GB, 6GB RAM)

Image Source: Flipkart



Order Now

If you are looking for a device that combines eye-catching design with strong performance, look no further than the POCO M7 Pro 5G. The Lunar Dust color gives it a premium feel while it has serious power for gaming and multitasking.

Key Features:

6.67-inch AMOLED 120Hz Display: Perfect for gaming and entertainment with deep blacks and vibrant colors.

MediaTek Dimensity 920 Processor: Delivers leading performance for the most demanding users.

64MP AI Camera: Helps to capture detailed and sharp images with AI enhancements.

5000mAh Battery with 67W Fast Charging: For fast recharging and all-day battery life.

There is no slot for a dedicated microSD card, so this limits expandable storage options.

Each of these smartphones brings something unique to the table—be it style, performance, or just about any other feature. If you want a stylish and powerful device, consider the Vivo T3x 5G and Realme P1 5G. The Motorola g45 5G would be an excellent option for those seeking a clean software experience with a solid camera. And for those who need a powerhouse in terms of gaming and entertainment, then the POCO M7 Pro 5G will stand out due to its high-end display and performance.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.