Best Air Conditioners to Buy: Stay Cool and Save Energy

With rising temperatures every summer, an efficient air conditioner is no longer a luxury – it’s a necessity. If you’re planning to shop during the upcoming summer sales, Flipkart has some of the best AC models ready for your home. In this article, we’ve selected four top-performing split inverter ACs from trusted brands. These ACs provide high-end features like 5-in-1 convertible cooling, AI energy-saving functions, and anti-corrosion coating – all without cutting down on your electricity bills.

1. SAMSUNG 2025 Model 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

This Samsung AC is a perfect choice for compact spaces. It integrates smart cooling with energy-saving capabilities driven by AI. Its 5-step convertible option allows you to adjust the compressor speed and power consumption according to your needs.

Key Features:

AI Energy Mode: Saves up to 30% power by detecting usage and outside conditions.

5-step Convertible Cooling: Adjusts from 40% to 120% cooling power as per your needs.

Durafin Ultra: Anti-corrosive coating ensures long-term durability.

Twin Compressor: Reduces vibration and noise for a peaceful home.

Auto Clean: Keeps the heat exchanger dry and hygienic.

Copper Anti-bacterial Filter: Easy to clean and removes 99% bacteria.

Note: Not ideal for medium or large rooms due to its 1-ton capacity.

2. Godrej 2025 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

This Godrej AC is versatile with 5-in-1 convertible cooling, I-sense technology, and robust durability. Its copper condenser and R32 refrigerant regulate your energy consumption without harming the environment.

Key Features:

5-in-1 Convertible Cooling: Adapts between 40% to 110% cooling levels.

I-sense Technology: Automatically senses room temperature and adjusts cooling.

Anti-freeze Thermostat: Protects from internal damage during low temperatures.

Self-cleaning Function: Blocks bacteria and dust.

Silent Operation: Savor cool air without noise interruption.

Note: It does not have a built-in anti-bacterial filter, which may be a drawback for users with allergies.

3. MarQ by Flipkart 2025 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC

MarQ, Flipkart's own brand, provides excellent performance at a low price. It is a 5-star AC designed with Turbo Cool Technology to conquer harsh summer temperatures. This AC also includes an exclusive cooling zone system based on the population of the room.

Key Features:

5-in-1 Convertible Modes: Personalize cooling for single use or group environments.

Turbo Cool Technology: Chills room in no time even at 55°C.

Smart Self Diagnosis: Assists in early detection of faults.

Copper Condenser: Ensures quick cooling and convenience while maintaining.

Auto Anti-freeze Technology: Averts coil freezing.

Note: Gas charging might attract additional charges if not installed by an authorized technician.

4. Voltas 2024 Model 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC

Voltas, the reliable one, offers top-notch performance with its 5-star energy rating and the long-lasting copper condenser.

Key Features:

Auto-clean Technology: Eliminates moisture and maintains the evaporator's cleanliness.

R32 Refrigerant: Environment-friendly and effective cooling.

Anti-corrosive Blue Fin: Reduces the wear and tear of internal components.

Sleep Mode: Automatically controls temperature at night.

Copper Condenser: Provides effective and long-lasting cooling.

Note: Slightly older (2024 model), possibly missing some of the newer smart features of 2025 models.

Selecting the ideal air conditioner is based on your room size, usage pattern, and budget. All of these models are sold on Flipkart, where you can get excellent deals, professional installation, and good customer support. So don't wait—improve your cooling experience before summer arrives in full force!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.