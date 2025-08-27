Best Bluetooth Headphones on Flipkart: Top Picks for Music & Gaming Lovers

Flipkart is among the finest websites to check when purchasing headphones. It also provides a variety of Bluetooth and analog headphones from the best brands that suit various requirements, such as gaming, music, calls, and travel usage. The excellent news is that Flipkart offers a balance between a low price and all the premium capabilities, so that you do not have to sacrifice the sound quality or battery life. Love deep bass? Love clear voice calls? Love low latency to game? It is available at Flipkart.

Image source- Flipkart.com



GoBoult Flex is intended to cater to the needs of consumers interested in a battery life of highly-capacitated sound products. It also has as many as 80 hours of playback, making it a travel and work companion. It has an ENC mic that guarantees the quality of the calls.

Key Features:

80 hours of battery life

40mm drivers with deep bass

ENC mic for clear calling

60ms low latency for gaming

Bluetooth + wired dual mode

Slightly bulkier design compared to other models.

Image source- Flipkart.com



BoAt Rockerz 430 is a powerful solution for music and gaming enthusiasts. It has BEAST Mode and ultra-low 40ms latency to offer smooth gaming sound. It is lightweight and fashionable, and will serve for long-lasting music sessions and marathons in games.

Key Features:

40mm drivers with boAt signature sound

40 hours of playback time

40ms ultra-low latency BEAST Mode

Bluetooth wireless connectivity

Lightweight and stylish design

The battery drains faster when BEAST Mode is used frequently.

Image source- Flipkart.com



The GoBoult Fluid X is ideal for those who require long playability. It is easily portable and can fit in your luggage because of its foldable nature. It has 60 hours of battery life, 40mm drivers, and an ENC mic, so it is a balance between volume and clarity.

Key Features:

60 hours of battery backup

Foldable and lightweight design

40mm sound drivers

ENC mic for noise-free calls

Bluetooth + wired connectivity

Does not support ultra-low latency gaming.

Image source- Flipkart.com



The Portronics Wireless Bluetooth Headphones would suit the consumer who has limited uses and cares less about sound quality. They are flexible, both wired and wireless, both of which are resourceful as per the requirements.

Key Features:

Bluetooth + wired support

Comfortable cushioned earcups

Lightweight and portable design

Easy pairing and usage

Balanced sound quality for everyday use

Battery life is shorter compared to premium models.

When you need the headphones the most, it is right to select the ones most convenient to you, whether it is long battery life, bass, gaming latency, or just a low price. You will get all of these features in reliable brands on Flipkart. The GoBoult Flex would suit well the individuals who need the best battery backup and decent sound. Gamers who require ultra-low latency will love the boAt Rockerz 430. GoBoult Fluid X is a foldable device that works well, and the Portronics Wireless Headphones are suitable when low-budget consumers do not want to spend any extravagances. All these options are brought together on Flipkart, which then provides quality, durability, and comfort at the best prices.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.