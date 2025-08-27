Best Bluetooth Headphones on Flipkart: Top Picks for Music & Gaming Lovers
Find the top headphones on Flipkart that have long battery life, deep bass, clear calls with low latency, suitable for playing games. Whether it is GoBoult or boAt and Portronics, get the ideal audio companion with every requirement.
Flipkart is among the finest websites to check when purchasing headphones. It also provides a variety of Bluetooth and analog headphones from the best brands that suit various requirements, such as gaming, music, calls, and travel usage. The excellent news is that Flipkart offers a balance between a low price and all the premium capabilities, so that you do not have to sacrifice the sound quality or battery life. Love deep bass? Love clear voice calls? Love low latency to game? It is available at Flipkart.
GoBoult (Previously Boult) Flex Headphones
Image source- Flipkart.com
GoBoult Flex is intended to cater to the needs of consumers interested in a battery life of highly-capacitated sound products. It also has as many as 80 hours of playback, making it a travel and work companion. It has an ENC mic that guarantees the quality of the calls.
Key Features:
- 80 hours of battery life
- 40mm drivers with deep bass
- ENC mic for clear calling
- 60ms low latency for gaming
- Bluetooth + wired dual mode
- Slightly bulkier design compared to other models.
boAt Rockerz 430 Headphones
Image source- Flipkart.com
BoAt Rockerz 430 is a powerful solution for music and gaming enthusiasts. It has BEAST Mode and ultra-low 40ms latency to offer smooth gaming sound. It is lightweight and fashionable, and will serve for long-lasting music sessions and marathons in games.
Key Features:
- 40mm drivers with boAt signature sound
- 40 hours of playback time
- 40ms ultra-low latency BEAST Mode
- Bluetooth wireless connectivity
- Lightweight and stylish design
- The battery drains faster when BEAST Mode is used frequently.
GoBoult (Previously Boult) Fluid X Headphones
Image source- Flipkart.com
The GoBoult Fluid X is ideal for those who require long playability. It is easily portable and can fit in your luggage because of its foldable nature. It has 60 hours of battery life, 40mm drivers, and an ENC mic, so it is a balance between volume and clarity.
Key Features:
- 60 hours of battery backup
- Foldable and lightweight design
- 40mm sound drivers
- ENC mic for noise-free calls
- Bluetooth + wired connectivity
- Does not support ultra-low latency gaming.
Portronics Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Image source- Flipkart.com
The Portronics Wireless Bluetooth Headphones would suit the consumer who has limited uses and cares less about sound quality. They are flexible, both wired and wireless, both of which are resourceful as per the requirements.
Key Features:
- Bluetooth + wired support
- Comfortable cushioned earcups
- Lightweight and portable design
- Easy pairing and usage
- Balanced sound quality for everyday use
- Battery life is shorter compared to premium models.
When you need the headphones the most, it is right to select the ones most convenient to you, whether it is long battery life, bass, gaming latency, or just a low price. You will get all of these features in reliable brands on Flipkart. The GoBoult Flex would suit well the individuals who need the best battery backup and decent sound. Gamers who require ultra-low latency will love the boAt Rockerz 430. GoBoult Fluid X is a foldable device that works well, and the Portronics Wireless Headphones are suitable when low-budget consumers do not want to spend any extravagances. All these options are brought together on Flipkart, which then provides quality, durability, and comfort at the best prices.
