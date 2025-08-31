Best Budget & Pro Mice for Work and Gaming: Amazon Picks
These are best best-rated mouse choices; they are ultra-light gaming mice and solid office mice. Depending on your needs, you can find the mouse best suited to you. Stay smart and be a smart shopper.
Athletes and competitive gamers, as well as business professionals who work long hours, can benefit from the right mouse when it comes to speed, accuracy, and comfort. This specially selected list presents four bestsellers—wired to wireless, gaming to office—all of which excel in performance and ergonomic design. Check out their main features from Amazon and pick the one that fits your budget and work style.
1. HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Core Gaming Mouse – Black
Image Source- Amazon.in
HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Core is designed to be used by gamers who require speed and responsiveness. It weighs only 61g, which supports 100-hour battery life and even 26,000 DPI, making it ideal to have during a long gaming session.
Key Features:
- Ultra-lightweight design (61g)
- 2.4GHz wireless connectivity
- Up to 26,000 DPI for top-tier accuracy
- 100-hour battery life on a single charge
- Smooth gliding with precision sensors
- Not ideal for users with larger hands due to the compact design.
2. Dell MS116 Wired Optical Mouse – Black
Image Source- Amazon.in
The Dell MS116 is an easy and functional wired mouse that can be used in the home environment or the office. It has a 1000 DPI sensor, which has an ergonomic structure and provides users with a comfortable working experience over an extended period of time.
Key Features:
- Wired USB connection for consistent performance
- 1000 DPI optical sensor for smooth tracking
- Ambidextrous ergonomic design
- Reliable plug-and-play setup
- Ideal for both left and right-hand users
- Basic design without DPI adjustment or customization features.
3. Portronics Toad 23 Wireless Optical Mouse – Black
Image Source- Amazon.in
The Portronics Toad 23 is a wireless mouse that is comfortable and cheap, with a lot of flexibility and freedom to move. It is plugged in through a nano dongle and has adjustable DPI, which qualifies it as a good mouse to be used by students, office users, and casual typers.
Key Features:
- Wireless 2.4GHz technology
- USB nano dongle for quick connection
- Adjustable DPI settings
- Smooth scroll wheel and click buttons
- Portable and lightweight
- The build feels light and may not withstand rough handling.
4. ZEBRONICS PHERO Wired Gaming Mouse
Image Source- Amazon.in
Zebronics PHERO is a wired computer mouse with high accuracy and multicolored LEDs at an affordable cost. It has a maximum of 1600 DPI and 4 buttons, which makes it great as a casual game controller and multitasker.
Key Features:
- Up to 1600 DPI precision sensor
- Rainbow LED lights for gaming aesthetics
- 4-button setup with DPI switch
- Plug & play functionality
- Lightweight and comfortable grip
- Not ideal for competitive-level gaming due to limited DPI range.
No matter what type of user you are—hardcore gamer, casual player, or a professional seeking daily comfort—Amazon has you covered. The HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 is ultra-light and perfect for competitive gaming, while the Dell MS116 is reliable and comfortable for long work hours. If you prefer wireless convenience without spending big, the Portronics Toad 23 is a smart option, while Zebronics PHERO adds LED flair for casual gamers. These mouse models are professional, reliable, and excellent value—your ideal upgrade is just a click away on Amazon.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.