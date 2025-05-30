Best Deals on Headphones During Myntra End of Reason Sale (31 May – 12 June)

Discover unbeatable audio performance with the latest headphones at jaw-dropping prices during the Myntra End of Reason Sale. Whether you're a music lover, gamer, or remote worker, explore a wide range of headphones featuring noise cancellation, deep bass, wireless connectivity, and all-day comfort. From premium brands to budget-friendly picks, there’s something for every need and style. Don’t miss this limited-time chance to upgrade your audio gear and experience sound like never before — only on Myntra.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Experience immersive audio with Realme TechLife Studio H1 wireless headphones. Featuring 40mm dynamic bass drivers, 43dB noise cancellation, and 70-hour battery life, it delivers rich sound and seamless connectivity in a premium, stylish build. Perfect for music, calls, and multitasking all week long.

Key Features:

Delivers rich bass and high-res certified sound.

Blocks out distractions for immersive listening.

Long-lasting power with quick charge.

Stylish and comfortable wear.

Not ideal for workouts or rainy environments.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Enjoy immersive sound with the JBL Tune 770NC on-ear Bluetooth headset. Powered by JBL Pure Bass, Bluetooth 5.3, and 76 hours of playtime, it offers effortless pairing, multi-device connection, and a foldable design. Manage music and calls on the go with built-in controls.

Key Features:

Delivers deep, rich bass for a powerful audio experience.

Quickly pairs and switches between devices.

Delivers deep, rich bass for a powerful audio experience.

Conveniently manage sound and calls hands-free.

No Active Noise Cancellation

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Unleash powerful sound with the Noise Airwave Max 4 Headphones, built for immersive listening and wireless convenience. With high-definition audio, comfort, and long-lasting battery life, these headphones are perfect for music, calls, and entertainment, anytime, anywhere.

Key Features:

Enjoy clear vocals and deep bass.

Stable wireless performance for seamless audio streaming.

Ideal for long listening sessions without frequent charging.

Quick access to music, volume, and calls.

Not suitable for workout or outdoor use in wet conditions.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Stay connected and in control with the Skullcandy Cassette On-Ear Wireless Headphones. With Bluetooth 5.0, 22-hour battery life, and rapid charging, they’re perfect for all-day adventures. Enjoy crisp sound, hands-free calls, and simple controls with a snug fit that’s made for movement, whether on the streets or slopes.

Key Features:

Seamless wireless streaming with strong signal.

22-Hour battery life, extended playtime for long listening sessions.

Rapid charge, quick top-up when you're on the go.

Comfortable for daily wear and sports activities.

No Active Noise Cancellation

Wrap up your search for the perfect sound companion with premium headphones that match your lifestyle — from bass lovers to podcast addicts. With features like wireless connectivity, long battery life, noise isolation, and sleek designs, there’s a pair for everyone. Now’s the time to grab unbeatable deals during the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31 May – 12 June). Whether you're working, gaming, or just vibing to your playlist, experience high-quality audio at exclusive discounts. Don’t miss the sound of savings — shop now and upgrade your audio experience.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.