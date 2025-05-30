Best Deals on Headphones During Myntra End of Reason Sale (31 May – 12 June)
Turn up the volume on unbeatable audio experiences with the best headphone deals this season! Whether you love deep bass, crystal-clear calls, or wireless freedom, find your perfect pair during the Myntra End of Reason Sale, live from 31st May to 12th June. Enjoy top tech at irresistible prices — it’s time to tune in and save big!
Discover unbeatable audio performance with the latest headphones at jaw-dropping prices during the Myntra End of Reason Sale. Whether you're a music lover, gamer, or remote worker, explore a wide range of headphones featuring noise cancellation, deep bass, wireless connectivity, and all-day comfort. From premium brands to budget-friendly picks, there’s something for every need and style. Don’t miss this limited-time chance to upgrade your audio gear and experience sound like never before — only on Myntra.
Realme: TechLife Studio True Wireless Over Ear H1 Headphones
Experience immersive audio with Realme TechLife Studio H1 wireless headphones. Featuring 40mm dynamic bass drivers, 43dB noise cancellation, and 70-hour battery life, it delivers rich sound and seamless connectivity in a premium, stylish build. Perfect for music, calls, and multitasking all week long.
Key Features:
- Delivers rich bass and high-res certified sound.
- Blocks out distractions for immersive listening.
- Long-lasting power with quick charge.
- Stylish and comfortable wear.
- Not ideal for workouts or rainy environments.
JBL: Blue Tune 770NC 70Hr Playtime Fast Pair & Multi Connect On Ear Bluetooth Headset
Enjoy immersive sound with the JBL Tune 770NC on-ear Bluetooth headset. Powered by JBL Pure Bass, Bluetooth 5.3, and 76 hours of playtime, it offers effortless pairing, multi-device connection, and a foldable design. Manage music and calls on the go with built-in controls.
Key Features:
- Delivers deep, rich bass for a powerful audio experience.
- Quickly pairs and switches between devices.
- Conveniently manage sound and calls hands-free.
- No Active Noise Cancellation
NOISE: 4 Airwave Max 4 Headphone
Unleash powerful sound with the Noise Airwave Max 4 Headphones, built for immersive listening and wireless convenience. With high-definition audio, comfort, and long-lasting battery life, these headphones are perfect for music, calls, and entertainment, anytime, anywhere.
Key Features:
- Enjoy clear vocals and deep bass.
- Stable wireless performance for seamless audio streaming.
- Ideal for long listening sessions without frequent charging.
- Quick access to music, volume, and calls.
- Not suitable for workout or outdoor use in wet conditions.
Skullcandy :Cassette On-Ear Wireless Headphones
Stay connected and in control with the Skullcandy Cassette On-Ear Wireless Headphones. With Bluetooth 5.0, 22-hour battery life, and rapid charging, they’re perfect for all-day adventures. Enjoy crisp sound, hands-free calls, and simple controls with a snug fit that’s made for movement, whether on the streets or slopes.
Key Features:
- Seamless wireless streaming with strong signal.
- 22-Hour battery life, extended playtime for long listening sessions.
- Rapid charge, quick top-up when you're on the go.
- Comfortable for daily wear and sports activities.
- No Active Noise Cancellation
Wrap up your search for the perfect sound companion with premium headphones that match your lifestyle — from bass lovers to podcast addicts. With features like wireless connectivity, long battery life, noise isolation, and sleek designs, there’s a pair for everyone. Now’s the time to grab unbeatable deals during the Myntra End of Reason Sale (31 May – 12 June). Whether you're working, gaming, or just vibing to your playlist, experience high-quality audio at exclusive discounts. Don’t miss the sound of savings — shop now and upgrade your audio experience.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
