Best Earbuds to Buy During Myntra Birthday Blast Sale

If you've been waiting for the perfect time to purchase the best earbuds, wait no longer! The Myntra Birthday Blast Sale (March 1-11) is providing gigantic discounts on the latest and most advanced earbuds. If you love heavy bass, long battery life, or crystal clear calls, we have the perfect picks for you. We’ve rounded up the top four wireless earbuds that deliver unbeatable sound quality, comfort, and cutting-edge features. Let’s dive into the details and find the best fit for your lifestyle!

1. BOULT AUDIO Y1 Pro Zen Quad Mic ENC With 60Hrs Battery

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

Experience excellent sound with the BOULT AUDIO Y1 Pro Zen earbuds. From work, gaming, and music, the earbuds provide excellent sound with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and a strong quad-mic system.

Key Features:

60 Hours of Battery Life: Listen endlessly without having to recharge as often.

Quad Mic ENC: Provides good call quality by suppressing ambient noise.

Fast Charging: 10 minutes of charging gives hours of play.

Bluetooth 5.3: Offers stable connection and low latency.

The earbuds are a bit bulky, which might not be suitable for those who like ultra-light designs.

2. Realme Buds T300 True Wireless Earbuds

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The Realme Buds T300 serves as a perfect choice for users who want deep bass and a high-quality audio experience. These affordable wireless earpieces deliver high-quality music immersion to musical users.

Key Features:

12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver: Ideal for deep bass enthusiasts.

40 Hours of Battery Life: Keeps you all day.

This technology establishes a noise cancellation system to remove ambient sounds from the user experience.

Low Latency Mode stands out as an exceptional feature when you want to run video calls or perform gaming sessions.

Active Noise Cancellation features offer basic performance without reaching the same high standard of flagship earbuds yet, according to its price range.

3. OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 combines premium sound quality with elegant design features that will pleasure any user. These earbuds offer an innovative minimalist appearance with high-quality audio drivers to create dynamic audio output.

Key Features:

Titanium-coated 12.4mm drivers enhance bass and clarity.

Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life: Ensures all-day use with ease.

Fast Charging: Get hours of playback with just a few minutes of charging.

IP55 Rating: Water and dust-proof for outdoor use.

No Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which may be a drawback for some users.

4. NOISE Buds VS102 Plus with 70hrs Playtime, ENC, and Quad Mic Truly Wireless Earbuds

Image Source: Myntra



Order Now

The NOISE Buds VS102 Plus is a battery monster! With a whopping 70-hour playtime, these earbuds make sure you never experience the shame of running out of battery, and they are ideal for long-distance travel and heavy usage.

Key Features:

70 Hours Playtime: Longest battery life on this list.

Quad Mic ENC: provides crystal-clear calls.

Bluetooth 5.3 offers a stable and fast connection.

Low Latency Mode: Ideal for gamers and binge-watchers.

The charging case is a bit heavy, so not quite pocket-friendly.

Since the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale will be from March 1-11, it's the best time to purchase quality earbuds at unimaginable prices. Whatever you require in your earbuds—long battery life, best call clarity, rich bass, or decent design—one of these will be perfect for you.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.