Best Induction Cooktops for Your Kitchen: Power, Efficiency, and Convenience

You can find high-quality induction cooktops at Amazon, which deliver the best combination of technological efficiency and user comfort. Now, let's review four of the highest-rated induction cooktops: Preethi Indicook IC124, Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01, Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise, and iBELL 20 YO. Let's see their features and why they are an amazing addition to your kitchen.

Last Updated: Mar 02, 2025, 05:45 PM IST
Modern induction cooktops make kitchen cooking operations effortless and uncomplicated. Modern kitchen essentials provide rapid heating through their energy-efficient functions while also meeting all important user needs in the cooking process. All households require an induction cooktop as a central appliance, both for beginner chefs and experts in the kitchen. 

1. Preethi Indicook IC124 Induction Cooktop (2100W)

The Preethi Indicook IC124 is a high-performance 2100-watt induction cooking range that combines efficiency and durability. With soft-touch buttons, a crystal glass surface, and a sleek black finish, it provides smooth, effortless cooking.

Key Features:

  • High Performance 2100W Heating: Quickly and evenly cooks.
  • Soft Touch Buttons: Easy operation with no fuss for temperature and timer settings.
  • Crystal Glass Surface: Provides durability and easy cleaning.
  • Pre-Set Cooking Functions: Provides a range of cooking functions for convenience.
  • The fan noise can be quite loud during usage.

2. Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 Induction Cooktop (2100W)

Philips is a brand that one can rely on for domestic appliances, and the Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 induction cooktop is one of them. Equipped with the comfort of users in mind, this cooktop features soft-touch keys and a scratch-resistant crystal glass tabletop.

Key Features:

  • 2100 Watt Power: Speeds up heating foods to save time.
  • Soft Touch Buttons Facilitate easy usage with simple touches of your fingertips.
  • Crystal Glass Top: Durable and easy to maintain.
  • Auto Shut-Off: Provides safety through automatic shutdown when idle.
  • Does not have advanced temperature control features for certain cooking requirements.

3. Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise Induction Cooktop (1800W)

Pigeon Cruise Induction Cooktop is a cost-effective but very efficient option for an individual who wants a reliable cooking appliance. It features an LED display, auto switch-off, and crystal glass top, making it a value for money.

Key Features:

  • 1800W Power: Provides adequate heat for quick cooking.
  • 7-Segment LED Display: Provides clear temperature and timer visibility.
  • Auto Switch-Off: Provides added security and avoids overheating.
  • Crystal Glass Surface: Provides silky and long-lasting cooking.
  • The short power cord restricts placement options.

4. iBELL 20 YO Induction Cooktop (2000W)

For someone looking for a feature-rich induction cooker, the iBELL 20 YO is an excellent choice. With full touch control, overheat protection, and a stylish black finish, it brings sophistication and safety to your kitchen.

Key Features:

  • 2000W Power: Offers fast and efficient heating.
  • Full Touch Control: Provides a smooth, button-less interface to operate with ease.
  • Auto Shut-Off: offers safety by avoiding accidents.
  • Overheat Protection: Safeguards the device from overheating.
  • Some may find the touch controls a little sensitive.

Each of these induction cooktops brings something different, whether the Preethi Indicook IC124's strength, the Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01's proven longevity, the Pigeon Cruise at a budget price, or the iBELL 20 YO with all the bells and whistles. Whatever you buy, Amazon today has these best-seller choices on sale. Give your kitchen cooking a boost today with a reliable induction cooktop and experience silky-smooth, energy-saving cooking.

