Best On-Ear Headphones on Flipkart: Stylish Sound Meets Powerful Performance

Whether gaming, listening to songs, or unwinding with a podcast, on-ear headphones provide you with great sound and elegant style. Flipkart brings you the best brands such as Zebronics, Truke, boAt, and Sony, with specifications such as Bluetooth 5.4v, low latency, 40mm drivers, and ENC technology. Pick your match now!

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Enjoy immersive sound and vibrant style with ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Bluetooth headphones. Featuring comfortable ear cushions, 9 hours of playback, and wireless freedom, these headphones are perfect for daily use. The Sea Green design adds a unique flair, while the built-in mic allows for hands-free calling. Ideal for music lovers seeking comfort, style, and performance on a budget.

Key Features:

40mm drivers for deep sound.

9 hours of playback.

Wireless and AUX compatible.

Padded ear cups for comfort.

Sleek Sea Green color for fashion-conscious users.

No active noise-canceling feature.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Engineered for gamers, the Truke BTG 500 delivers ultra-low latency Bluetooth connectivity and dynamic sound. Its sleek Metal Black finish, 40mm drivers, and long battery life provide a competitive edge. Designed for comfort during extended play, the BTG 500 includes dual mic support and passive noise isolation—perfect for immersive, lag-free mobile and PC gaming sessions.

Key Features:

40mm dynamic drivers for deep sound.

10 hours of playtime.

Dual pairing & ENC for multitasking.

40ms low-latency gaming mode.

Bluetooth 5.4V for quick connectivity.

Restricted battery life compared to the competition.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Experience bold sound with the boAt Rockerz 430 in vibrant Bold Blue. These Bluetooth headphones feature dynamic 40mm drivers, up to 10 hours of playback, and cushioned ear cups for comfort. With a foldable, lightweight design and integrated controls, they’re perfect for travel and everyday use. Stay wire-free and stylish with signature boAt performance.

Key Features:

40mm dynamic drivers for powerful bass.

40 hours of playback time.

Beast Mode with 40ms latency.

Foldable, travel-friendly design.

Quick charging through USB-C.

Bass-forward sound can dominate vocals.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Order Now

Sleek and reliable, the SONY ZX110A wired headphones deliver clear, balanced audio in a compact, stylish design. The lightweight frame and cushioned ear pads offer lasting comfort, while the 30mm drivers ensure crisp sound. Ideal for daily commutes and casual listening, these white on-ear headphones are a dependable choice from a trusted audio brand.

Key Features:

Stereo sound quality.

30mm balanced output drivers.

Tangle-free flat cable design.

Foldable & lightweight design.

An iconic Sony performance at a budget price.

No built-in microphone for calls or meetings.

Headphones are no longer an exclusive purpose of music — they are a way of life. Jamming, gaming, or calling, you need sound and looks. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder offers vibrant comfort, truke BTG 500 offers premium gaming looks, boAt Rockerz 430 keeps you charged all day, and SONY ZX110A offers traditional wired sound on a tight budget. Flipkart has everything to cater to everyone with lightning-fast deliveries and amazing offers. So, why wait? Charge in, get paired up, or power your next audio journey with these best picks, only on Flipkart.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.