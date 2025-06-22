Best Single Door Fridges Under ₹15,000
Single door refrigerators under ₹15,000 are ideal for compact spaces. They offer basic features, energy efficiency, and cooling reliability for small households.
For small families or compact kitchens, single door refrigerators offer the perfect solution. Discover energy-efficient and space-saving models under ₹15,000 on Flipkart. These fridges come with essential features like toughened glass shelves, stabilizer-free operation, and fast ice-making. Whether you're a student, a couple, or simply need a second fridge, Flipkart’s range combines practicality with sleek design—ensuring value for money in your everyday cooling needs.
Samsung Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator
Image Source: Flipkart.com
This Samsung 183 L refrigerator combines functionality and aesthetics with its elegant inox finish and digital inverter compressor. Designed for small families, it ensures consistent cooling with reduced energy consumption and quieter operation. The base stand drawer adds extra space for storing non-refrigerated items, while the toughened glass shelves hold heavy utensils with ease.
Key features:
- 183 L capacity suitable for 2–3 member households
- Digital inverter compressor for energy efficiency and low noise
- Base stand drawer for additional dry storage
- Stabilizer-free operation for voltage fluctuation protection
- No separate freezer door may affect cooling retention
Whirlpool Direct Cool Refrigerator (Blue)
Image Source: Flipkart.com
Offering 184 L of storage, this Whirlpool refrigerator balances affordability and everyday performance. The solid blue exterior adds a fresh, modern look to your kitchen. It comes with a large freezer compartment and robust shelves, while the moisture control vent keeps fruits and vegetables fresher for longer.
Key features:
- 184 L capacity with spacious freezer and vegetable crisper
- Advanced moisture control for prolonged freshness
- Compact design with stylish solid blue finish
- Wired shelves provide decent load-bearing support
- Energy rating of 2 stars means slightly higher power use
Haier Direct Cool Refrigerator
Image Source: Flipkart.com
This 185 L refrigerator from Haier stands out with its DEFT cooling technology and a large vegetable box for storing fresh produce. The Moon Silver design gives it a sleek and modern edge, while its spacious interior layout allows for better organization of everyday groceries. A perfect match for small households seeking functionality.
Key features:
- 185 L capacity ideal for 2–3 users
- DEFT technology for fast and uniform cooling
- Extra-large vegetable box with humidity control
- Sleek Moon Silver body adds elegance to the kitchen
- Only a 2-star rating which may affect energy efficiency
Whirlpool Direct Cool Refrigerator
Image Source: Flipkart.com
The Wine Serena variant of Whirlpool's 184 L refrigerator brings a striking color palette and functional interior design. Equipped with a large freezer, deep chiller tray, and well-organized compartments, it is built for daily Indian usage. It also features quick chill zones and a dedicated section for dairy.
Key features:
- 184 L capacity with space-maximizing compartments
- Vibrant Wine Serena color with floral patterns
- Chiller and freezer designed for faster ice-making
- Freshonizer technology reduces oxidation in vegetables
- Lower energy rating could increase long-term electricity costs
Upgrade your cooling solution with budget-friendly single door fridges from Flipkart. Priced under ₹15,000, these models are low-maintenance, stylish, and energy-efficient. Many include adjustable compartments and anti-bacterial gaskets for added hygiene. Whether you need extra storage or a space-saving main fridge, you’ll find options suited to your home. Select based on your capacity needs, energy rating, and design preference to enjoy freshness that fits your lifestyle.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.