Best Single Door Fridges Under ₹15,000

For small families or compact kitchens, single door refrigerators offer the perfect solution. Discover energy-efficient and space-saving models under ₹15,000 on Flipkart. These fridges come with essential features like toughened glass shelves, stabilizer-free operation, and fast ice-making. Whether you're a student, a couple, or simply need a second fridge, Flipkart’s range combines practicality with sleek design—ensuring value for money in your everyday cooling needs.

This Samsung 183 L refrigerator combines functionality and aesthetics with its elegant inox finish and digital inverter compressor. Designed for small families, it ensures consistent cooling with reduced energy consumption and quieter operation. The base stand drawer adds extra space for storing non-refrigerated items, while the toughened glass shelves hold heavy utensils with ease.

Key features:

183 L capacity suitable for 2–3 member households

Digital inverter compressor for energy efficiency and low noise

Base stand drawer for additional dry storage

Stabilizer-free operation for voltage fluctuation protection

No separate freezer door may affect cooling retention

Offering 184 L of storage, this Whirlpool refrigerator balances affordability and everyday performance. The solid blue exterior adds a fresh, modern look to your kitchen. It comes with a large freezer compartment and robust shelves, while the moisture control vent keeps fruits and vegetables fresher for longer.

Key features:

184 L capacity with spacious freezer and vegetable crisper

Advanced moisture control for prolonged freshness

Compact design with stylish solid blue finish

Wired shelves provide decent load-bearing support

Energy rating of 2 stars means slightly higher power use

This 185 L refrigerator from Haier stands out with its DEFT cooling technology and a large vegetable box for storing fresh produce. The Moon Silver design gives it a sleek and modern edge, while its spacious interior layout allows for better organization of everyday groceries. A perfect match for small households seeking functionality.

Key features:

185 L capacity ideal for 2–3 users

DEFT technology for fast and uniform cooling

Extra-large vegetable box with humidity control

Sleek Moon Silver body adds elegance to the kitchen

Only a 2-star rating which may affect energy efficiency

The Wine Serena variant of Whirlpool's 184 L refrigerator brings a striking color palette and functional interior design. Equipped with a large freezer, deep chiller tray, and well-organized compartments, it is built for daily Indian usage. It also features quick chill zones and a dedicated section for dairy.

Key features:

184 L capacity with space-maximizing compartments

Vibrant Wine Serena color with floral patterns

Chiller and freezer designed for faster ice-making

Freshonizer technology reduces oxidation in vegetables

Lower energy rating could increase long-term electricity costs

Upgrade your cooling solution with budget-friendly single door fridges from Flipkart. Priced under ₹15,000, these models are low-maintenance, stylish, and energy-efficient. Many include adjustable compartments and anti-bacterial gaskets for added hygiene. Whether you need extra storage or a space-saving main fridge, you’ll find options suited to your home. Select based on your capacity needs, energy rating, and design preference to enjoy freshness that fits your lifestyle.

