Best Smartwatches for Fitness Tracking

Smartwatches are the small devices that you wear on your wrist are now used for much more than just checking the time. They can help you take care of your health, track your daily fitness, and even give you reminders to move or drink water. Smart watches are like your mini health assistance, as it tracks your heart rate monitoring, daily fitness, sleep tracking and most importantly stress management.Whether you are a student, working professionals, or a senior citizen, there is a smartwatch that can suit your needs.

Here are the best smart watches that have amazing features, given below which you can buy to track your health.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

French Connection full touch smartwatch has a vibrant full-touch display feature with elegant design and powerful health and fitness tracking features. This smartwatch is perfect for everyday use. This smartwatch will keep you connected healthy.

Key Features

Full Touch Display: Smooth and responsive screen for easy navigation

Long Battery Life: Efficient power saving

Custom watch face: Personalize your smartwatch look to match your style.

Step and Calories Counter: Stay on top of your daily activities goals.

Not Ideal for Intense Workout​

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Boat unisex wave force is designed for both style and performance, it has a 1.96 HD Display with 1 year of warranty. You can view notifications, track activities and access contacts without compromising readability.Wave Force2 is designed to handle your adventurous spirit.

Key Features:

Menstrual Tracker: It helps users monitor their cycle, predict periods, & track symptoms for better reproductive and hormonal health management.

It has a voice assistance feature.

It has a feature of Find My Phone, Find My Watch

You can easily make or receive call as it has a BT calling Feature

Doesn’t support third-party app downloads.

Image Source:Myntra.com



Order Now

The Timex iConnect Calling ACE smartwatch seamlessly combines style and functionality with its elegant 1.83-inch screen.It offers smart notifications, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, and a versatile activity tracker with 100+ sports modes.

Health Monitoring: Track heart rate, steps, calories burned, and sleep.

Multiple Sports Modes: Track different workouts with accurate data.

100+ watch faces, also you can customized of your own

Water-Resistant Build: Durable and safe for everyday wear

No Voice Assistant: Doesn't support Google Assistant or Alexa integration.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max is a stylish and practical smartwatch that combines great looks with useful features. It has a large, bright display that makes it easy to use, and it tracks important health information like your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and sleep patterns. It is compatible for both Android and IOS users.

Key Feature:

Noise Color Fit Pro 5 Max smartwatch is perfect for both casual and formal settings.

It tracks different kinds of workouts, including running, cycling, and yoga.

Stay updated with real-time notifications for calls, messages, and apps right on your wrist.

Health Monitoring

Limited Customization

Smart watches are a great blend of style and functionality offering features that help to stay connected and it’s an easy way to track your health and fitness. It always stays updated about your daily tasks. These smart watches are perfect for the requirements of the people who want to keep an eye on their health. Some of the smartwatches have limited features, but many of them have great features. Smart watches are the perfect example for the great value for the price, as it is budget friendly. Either you are into fitness, technology, or simply want a stylish accessory, a smartwatch can be a useful and smart investment.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.