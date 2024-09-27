Best Table Lamps for a Festive Ambiance: Up to 50-70% Off on Home Decor Item

With Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival Sale upgrade your home decor furnishing with table lamps, the perfect decoration item for your home decor collection. Create a classy and lovely atmosphere in your home with some beautiful table lamps that are not only beautiful but also serve their purpose. There are lamps with bright floral motifs, lamps with simple and modern designs to suit your personality whichever it may be. It is a perfect light fixture to bring the beautiful and natural aspect of any room into the room. These are ideal for placement above a nightstand or side table below a sofa or bed. Get 50-70% off and such deals and offers on the home décor products exclusively available only at Myntra and select our range of the most popular table lamps that enhance the best comfort of your home.

1. green girgit Brown & Pink Floral Printed Cylinder Shape Wooden Base Table Lamp

Price: ₹920

Add a touch of elegance to your home decor with the Green Girgit Brown & Pink Floral Printed Cylinder Shape Wooden Base Table Lamp. This beautifully designed lamp features a vibrant floral pattern on a soft fabric shade, perfectly complemented by a sturdy wooden base. Ideal for any room, it provides both style and functionality.

Features:

-Material: Wooden base and fabric shade

-Shape: Cylinder

-Color: Brown & Pink with floral print

-Dimensions: 15.24 cm x 12.7 cm x 30.48 cm

-Assembly: Self-assembly

-Warranty: 3 months

2. Awestuffs Golden Tree Lamp 36 Pearls LED Lights Touch Switch Table Lamp

Price: ₹999

Brighten your home with the stunning Awestuffs Golden Tree Lamp, featuring 36 shimmering LED pearls. This abstract-shaped table lamp showcases a unique tree design in a radiant golden finish, perfect for adding a touch of whimsy and warmth to any room. With a convenient touch switch, you can easily adjust the lighting to create the perfect ambiance.

Features:

-Material: Metal

-Pattern: Textured tree shape

-Color: Golden

-Size: 18 cm x 12 cm x 46 cm

-Assembly: Self-assembly

-Light Source: 36 Pearls LED lights

-Switch Type: Touch switch

-Trends: Quirky design

3. Homesake Spherical Shaped Traditional Table Lamps

Price: ₹1149

Introduce a touch of elegance to your home with the Homesake Spherical Shaped Traditional Table Lamps. Featuring a stunning turquoise blue and gold color combination, these lamps blend traditional charm with modern aesthetics. Crafted from durable metal, their textured design adds depth and character to any room.

Features:

-Material: Metal

-Color: Turquoise blue and gold

-Pattern: Textured

-Shape: Spherical

-Dimensions: 20 cm x 15 cm x 43 cm

-Assembly: Self-assembly

-Add-Ons: Includes bulb

-Trends: Traditional style

4. Devansh Beige Textured Table Lamps

Price: ₹1257

Illuminate your home with the elegant Devansh Beige Textured Table Lamp. This stunning lamp features a minimalist cylinder shape crafted from high-quality wood, showcasing a beautiful beige finish that complements any decor. With a solid textured pattern, it adds a touch of sophistication and warmth to your space.

Features:

-Material: Wood

-Color: Beige

-Pattern: Textured

-Shape: Cylinder

-Dimensions: 13.9 cm x 13.9 cm x 35.5 cm

-Assembly: No assembly is required

-Trends: Traditional style

5. green girgit Green & White Floral Printed Frustum Shape Copper Base Table Lamp

Price: ₹1380

Transform your space with the beautiful Green Girgit Green & White Floral Printed Frustum Shape Table Lamp. This elegant lamp features a stunning floral pattern on a soft fabric shade, perfectly complemented by a durable copper base. Its unique frustum shape adds a contemporary touch, making it a delightful addition to any room.

Features:

-Shade Material: Fabric

-Base Material: Copper

-Color: White & Green

-Shape: Frustum

-Dimensions: 10.16 cm x 22.86 cm x 40.64 cm

-Assembly: Self-assembly

-Features: Handcrafted, sturdy, and durable

-Warranty: 3 months

Conclusion

Browse through our collection today and light up the places in you.

