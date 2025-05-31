Best Table Lamps Under ₹500 for Study & Work

Lighting plays a key role in productivity, and a good table lamp under ₹500 can improve your study or work environment. Flipkart offers affordable lamps with focused lighting, adjustable necks, and space-saving designs. Whether you're working late, studying, or reading, these lamps offer reliable performance and low power consumption. Choose from a variety of styles and finishes to match your desk setup without going over budget.

Compact yet highly functional, this LED study lamp features a modern minimalist design ideal for work desks, bedside tables, or student study corners. With Type-C charging and 3 brightness modes, it adapts easily to varied lighting needs. The compact 6 cm base makes it highly space-saving while offering dependable illumination wherever required.

Offers 3 brightness levels for tailored lighting environments

Equipped with fast-charging Type-C port for convenience

Rechargeable battery provides wire-free portability

Compact and sleek—great for smaller desks and tight spaces

Limited height may not suit users preferring taller fixtures

Stylish and functional, the Blue Me BML001 brings a pop of color to any room with its vibrant red body and a sturdy 30 cm frame. Its simple switch-based operation makes it ideal for casual reading or light desk work. The stable base and classic structure offer reliability and durability over time.

Eye-catching red design adds aesthetic appeal to rooms

30 cm height delivers balanced lighting for study and work

Easy-to-use switch interface with plug-and-play function

Durable construction suited for long-term daily use

Lacks variable brightness or advanced features

This rechargeable study lamp features 3 adjustable light modes—warm, cool, and natural—to reduce eye strain during long reading or working hours. At 35 cm, it offers excellent reach and flexibility for desks. The battery-operated, cordless design adds mobility, while its sleek build complements modern study environments.

Three color temperature settings for optimized eye comfort

Rechargeable and cordless design enhances portability

Taller frame improves light spread across desk surface

Sleek and minimalist to match modern interiors

May require frequent charging with daily extended use

Designed for students and professionals alike, this multipurpose study lamp includes an integrated pen holder. Its USB charging option ensures flexible power supply, and its focused LED beam supports efficient late-night reading or work. Functional and space-efficient, it is perfect for desks that need both light and organization.

Built-in pen holder maximizes workspace organization

USB charging ensures ease of use with power banks or laptops

Focused LED beam ideal for night study or precise tasks

30 cm height ensures consistent light coverage

Doesn't offer brightness or color temperature adjustment

Table lamps under ₹500 on Flipkart are perfect for budget-conscious students, professionals, and book lovers. Despite the price, many options provide decent lighting, portability, and compact structure, making them suitable for desks and bedside tables alike. From minimalist to quirky designs, Flipkart’s collection has something for everyone. Enhance your workspace or reading nook without spending more than necessary.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.