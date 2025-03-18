Best Thin and Light Laptops for Work & Study Purpose

A powerful thin yet lightweight laptop is your next purchase option from Flipkart. Customers on Flipkart can find a variety of slim portable laptops that offer outstanding performance capabilities alongside sleek designs and remarkable characteristics.

1. HP Intel Core i5 12th Gen 15s

Image Source: Flipkart



Order Now

HP is a reliable brand when it comes to performance. HP 15s-fq5330TU | 15-fd0111TU features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and is ideal for multitasking, office work, and entertainment.

Key Features:

Processor: Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U

RAM & Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home with MS Office

Weight: 1.69 Kg

Battery Life: Power-efficient for daily use

Half a kilogram heavier than a few of the others on this list.

2. SAMSUNG Galaxy Book 4 Metal Intel Core i5 13th Gen

Image Source: Flipkart



Order Now

The Galaxy Book4 Metal is allowing Samsung to play its game in laptop technology, promising sleek design and powerful performance. If you're at the top of your list when it comes to top-quality and wonderful processing, this model is great.

Key Features:

Processor: Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1335U

RAM & Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home with MS Office

Weight: 1.55 Kg (Less weight than HP 15s)

Battery Life: Long life and efficient

Less number of service centers than HP and Lenovo.

3. ASUS Vivobook Go 15 AMD Ryzen 3 Quad Core 7320U

Image Source: Flipkart



Order Now

For price-conscious customers seeking excellent performance, ASUS Vivobook Go 15 is a good bet. It has an AMD Ryzen processor, which is an excellent device for students and professionals seeking a good work device.

Key Features:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 Quad Core 7320U

RAM & Storage: 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch Full HD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home with MS Office

Weight: 1.63 Kg

Battery Life: Good battery backup for normal usage

Less RAM than HP and Samsung laptops, and that would be impacting multitasking.

4. Lenovo Chromebook MediaTek Kompanio 520

Image Source: Flipkart



Order Now

The best computer for light browsing, streaming, and light work that will not cost more money is the Lenovo Chromebook. It is compatible with Chrome OS and is perfect for students and home users.

Key Features:

Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 520

RAM & Storage: 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC

Display: 14-inch HD

Operating System: Chrome OS

Weight: 1.3 Kg (Lightest on the list)

Battery Life: Good life for regular use

Less storage space than Windows-based laptops.

The right laptop is up to you on Flipkart. If you require a heavy-usage work laptop with reliability, the HP Intel Core i5 12th Gen is a consideration. Considering your need for a portable, lightweight laptop, you should look into the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Metal. The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 gives affordable functionality to users, while the Lenovo Chromebook provides students and home users with a lightweight streaming and browsing device.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.