Best Thin and Light Laptops for Work & Study Purpose
Whether you are a student, an office goer, or an entertainment enthusiast on the move, we have Flipkart's top laptop list to assist you in making a decision. Have a read and get acquainted with their primary attributes, the plus points, and one tiny disadvantage of each.
A powerful thin yet lightweight laptop is your next purchase option from Flipkart. Customers on Flipkart can find a variety of slim portable laptops that offer outstanding performance capabilities alongside sleek designs and remarkable characteristics.
1. HP Intel Core i5 12th Gen 15s
Image Source: Flipkart
HP is a reliable brand when it comes to performance. HP 15s-fq5330TU | 15-fd0111TU features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and is ideal for multitasking, office work, and entertainment.
Key Features:
- Processor: Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U
- RAM & Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Display: 15.6-inch Full HD
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home with MS Office
- Weight: 1.69 Kg
- Battery Life: Power-efficient for daily use
- Half a kilogram heavier than a few of the others on this list.
2. SAMSUNG Galaxy Book 4 Metal Intel Core i5 13th Gen
Image Source: Flipkart
The Galaxy Book4 Metal is allowing Samsung to play its game in laptop technology, promising sleek design and powerful performance. If you're at the top of your list when it comes to top-quality and wonderful processing, this model is great.
Key Features:
- Processor: Intel Core i5 13th Gen 1335U
- RAM & Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Display: 15.6-inch Full HD
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home with MS Office
- Weight: 1.55 Kg (Less weight than HP 15s)
- Battery Life: Long life and efficient
- Less number of service centers than HP and Lenovo.
3. ASUS Vivobook Go 15 AMD Ryzen 3 Quad Core 7320U
Image Source: Flipkart
For price-conscious customers seeking excellent performance, ASUS Vivobook Go 15 is a good bet. It has an AMD Ryzen processor, which is an excellent device for students and professionals seeking a good work device.
Key Features:
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 Quad Core 7320U
- RAM & Storage: 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Display: 15.6-inch Full HD
- Operating System: Windows 11 Home with MS Office
- Weight: 1.63 Kg
- Battery Life: Good battery backup for normal usage
- Less RAM than HP and Samsung laptops, and that would be impacting multitasking.
4. Lenovo Chromebook MediaTek Kompanio 520
Image Source: Flipkart
The best computer for light browsing, streaming, and light work that will not cost more money is the Lenovo Chromebook. It is compatible with Chrome OS and is perfect for students and home users.
Key Features:
- Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 520
- RAM & Storage: 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC
- Display: 14-inch HD
- Operating System: Chrome OS
- Weight: 1.3 Kg (Lightest on the list)
- Battery Life: Good life for regular use
- Less storage space than Windows-based laptops.
The right laptop is up to you on Flipkart. If you require a heavy-usage work laptop with reliability, the HP Intel Core i5 12th Gen is a consideration. Considering your need for a portable, lightweight laptop, you should look into the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Metal. The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 gives affordable functionality to users, while the Lenovo Chromebook provides students and home users with a lightweight streaming and browsing device.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
