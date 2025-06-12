Best Washing Machines on Flipkart: Semi & Fully Automatic Picks for Every Home
Upgrade your laundry game with Flipkart’s top-rated washing machines from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and IFB. Choose from semi-automatic or fully automatic models with powerful motors, steam wash, AI sensors, and more.
Doing laundry is no longer a hassle, not when the right washing machine is on your side. From a technologically advanced front-load model with steam and AI sensors to a budget-friendly semi-automatic one with a solid scrub station, Flipkart's got you covered. The following are the four best options available with performance, durability, and ease of use: Samsung 8 kg Semi-Automatic, LG 7 kg Fully Automatic, Whirlpool 8.5 kg Semi-Automatic, and IFB 7 kg AI Front Load.
1. Samsung 8 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load (Black, Grey)
Image source- Flipkart.com
Samsung's 8 kg semi-automatic washing machine is ideal for families ranging from medium to large in size. With twin tubs, air turbo drying, and a rust-proof body, it can wash quicker and cleaner.
Key Features:
- 8 kg capacity — perfect for 4–5 individuals
- Air Turbo Drying for faster drying
- Rust-proof plastic casing
- Center jet pulsator for stubborn stains
- Energy-efficient performance
- No in-built heater or smart features.
2. LG 7 kg Fully Automatic Front Load (Steam, Inverter Direct Drive)
Image source- Flipkart.com
This LG front loader washing machine is equipped with smart features like high-end allergen-free steam wash, AI fabric recognition, and a 5-star energy efficiency rating. Delicate hand-washing movements are replicated by 6 Motion Direct Drive technology for gentle yet comprehensive cleanliness.
Key Feature:
- 7 kg capacity — ideal for domestic use
- Inverter Direct Drive motor (quieter, longer-lasting)
- Steam technology for cleanliness
- Smart Diagnosis through the app
- 1200 RPM high-speed spin
- More expensive than semi-automatic models.
3. Whirlpool 8.5 kg Semi-Automatic Top Load (Collar Scrubber, Lint Filter)
Image source- Flipkart.com
The 8.5 kg semi-automatic by Whirlpool is perfect for heavy-duty washing. A collar scrubber, lint filter, and end-of-cycle buzzer make life simple for large families at a reasonable cost.
Key Features:
- 8.5 kg load — best for large families
- Lint filter to have fresher clothes
- Collar scrubber for shirts and work uniforms
- Auto-restart in case of a power failure
- Buzzer sound during wash
- Manual water input and movement required.
4. IFB 7 kg Fully Automatic Front Load (AI Powered, Steam Wash)
Image source- Flipkart.com
IFB 7 kg AI-powered front loader is brain, brawn, and style packed together. It features 2X Steam Cycles, a built-in heater, and smart AI LoadSense that optimizes wash settings automatically for improved fabric care.
Key Features:
- 7 kg — suitable for 3–4 members
- AI LoadSense technology for intelligent washing
- Steam + Hot water cycles
- 5-star energy saving
- Brown color, along with a sophisticated display
- Plumbing installation required.
For the price-conscious consumer, affordable semi-autos for big families, and the tech-savvy consumer, AI-powered front-loaders for smart cleaning - Flipkart's range has something for all. Samsung and Whirlpool semi-automatics are perfect for water-saving consumers who want command and value. But LG and IFB come with intelligent features such as steam wash, smart diagnosis, and inverter motors for reduced noise and cleaner garments. Whether you have a small or a large laundry load and a big or a small budget, these best-rated washing machines will give you performance, efficiency, and peace of mind. Are you prepared to renovate your house? Shop now and enjoy clean, fresh clothes every time.
