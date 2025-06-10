Big Sound, Big Deals: Must-Buy Headphones in the Myntra End of Reason Sale

Looking for the perfect pair of headphones? Whether you love music, gaming, or need crisp calls, there’s something for everyone during the Myntra End of Reason Sale (till 12th June). From ultra-long battery life to deep bass and clear mic performance, these top picks bring both quality and comfort. We’ve handpicked four great options across all price points: BOULT AUDIO Boult Q, Portronics Harmonics Muffs M2, JBL Quantum 100, and Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N. Each has unique strengths—from noise cancelling to multi-device support—making them great for work, play, or travel. Let’s explore which one suits your lifestyle best this season.

The Boult Q headphones are great for people who want long battery life and loud, clear sound. They also have different sound modes for music, movies, and more.

Key Features

Very long battery life – Up to 70 hours without charging.

Big 40mm speakers – Strong bass and clear sound.

Noise-cut mic – Makes your voice clearer during calls.

No noise cancelling – Doesn’t block outside sounds completely.

These are light and easy to carry, good for daily use like music and calls. They connect quickly with the latest Bluetooth version.

Key Features

Bluetooth 5.3 – Fast and smooth connection.

Soft ear cushions – Comfortable to wear for hours.

Foldable – Easy to pack and travel with.

Battery is average – Doesn’t last as long as others.

These headphones are made for gaming. They give clear sound for games and come with a mic you can remove when not needed.

Key Features

Great game sound – Helps you hear enemies and effects clearly.

Soft cushions – Feels good even after long play.

Works with many devices – PC, PS4, Xbox, mobile.

Wired only – Can’t be used wirelessly.

These high-end Sony headphones give deep sound and block outside noise. Good for travel or relaxing music.

Key Features

Noise cancelling – Blocks outside sounds.

Can connect to 2 devices – Switch easily between phone and laptop.

Touch controls – Swipe to change music or answer calls.

Gets warm – Ears may feel hot after long use.

Choosing the right headphones depends on your needs—whether it’s booming bass, gaming clarity, travel comfort, or long battery life. The BOULT AUDIO Boult Q is ideal for long listeners, while the Portronics Muffs M2 is great for light, casual use. Gamers will love the JBL Quantum 100, and audio lovers will appreciate the noise-cancelling power of the Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N. Don’t miss out on these deals during the Myntra End of Reason Sale—the perfect chance to grab high-quality headphones at reduced prices. Upgrade your audio experience today with offers that suit every pocket and purpose.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.