Big Sound, Long Battery: Best Budget Over-Ear Headphones
Find four great-sounding, long-lasting, battery, feature-filled, and stylish over-ear Bluetooth headphones at an affordable price - perfect with music, gaming, calls, and comfort.
Amazon has ensured that it becomes the first option when purchasing a pair of headphones online, thanks to its variety, reliable brands, fast delivery, and easy returns. Loving music, or playing games, and being in the office, every person can find an appropriate headphone at an appropriate price. Amazon also enables the customer to evaluate the features, read honest reviews, and select the products to meet their everyday needs. The affordable wireless headphones have long battery duration, and possess modern features that are particularly attractive among Indian users currently.
Truke Aura Bass V2 – Deep Bass Meets Premium Comfort
Truke Aura Bass V2 is made to suit the needs of users desiring a quality appearance with high-quality sound. This headphone has an over-ear comfort finish with forest green, making it ideal to use in long listening sessions.
Key Features
- Up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge
- 40mm titanium drivers for deep bass and clear audio
- 40ms ultra-low latency for gaming and videos
- Dual pairing to connect two devices at once
- ENC support for clearer call quality
- No active noise cancellation for very noisy environments
ZEBRONICS Thunder – Feature-Packed with Massive Battery Backup
ZEBRONICS Thunder is a low-priced wireless headphone that has features that are not easily available at this price. One can use it when enjoying music, playing games, and calling using the same device.
Key Features
- Up to 60 hours of battery backup
- Bluetooth 5.3 for a stable wireless connection
- Gaming mode for reduced audio lag
- Dual pairing support
- AUX and Micro SD card support
- Voice assistant compatibility
- Build quality feels basic compared to premium models
boAt Rockerz 558 – Bold Sound with Trusted Performance
The boAt Rockerz 558 is constructed with features appealing to the user who is a fan of heavy bass and loud music. It has a strong audio performance, and its bold red color makes it stand out in terms of appearance and performance.
Key Features
- Up to 20 hours of playback
- Powerful 50mm drivers for enhanced bass
- Soft padded ear cushions for comfort
- Physical noise isolation design
- Lightweight over-ear build
- Battery life is shorter compared to other models in this list
pTron Studio – Balanced Sound with Multiple Playback Options
The pTron Studio headphone is designed to be used by individuals who require flexibility and a long usage life. It also accommodates wireless and wired listening and has a TF card option that comes in handy even in the absence of a phone.
Key Features
- Up to 60 hours of playtime
- 40mm drivers for immersive sound
- Bluetooth 5.4 with dual-device pairing
- HD microphone for clear calls
- 3.5mm AUX and TF card slot
- Type-C fast charging
- Design is simple and may feel plain to style-focused users
Amazon provides the opportunity to find the correct over-ear Bluetooth headphone with trusted brands, product descriptions, and customer reviews, which makes the shopping experience simple. Truke Aura V2 is a bass truke that concentrates on the deep bass and modern design. ZEBRONICS Thunder is remarkable in its huge battery capacity and the ability to connect in various ways. The boAt Rockerz 558 has powerful sound with huge drivers that have a bold appearance. pTron Studio has long-lasting play time and a choice of listening options.
