Big Sound, Long Battery: Best Budget Over-Ear Headphones

Amazon has ensured that it becomes the first option when purchasing a pair of headphones online, thanks to its variety, reliable brands, fast delivery, and easy returns. Loving music, or playing games, and being in the office, every person can find an appropriate headphone at an appropriate price. Amazon also enables the customer to evaluate the features, read honest reviews, and select the products to meet their everyday needs. The affordable wireless headphones have long battery duration, and possess modern features that are particularly attractive among Indian users currently.

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

Truke Aura Bass V2 is made to suit the needs of users desiring a quality appearance with high-quality sound. This headphone has an over-ear comfort finish with forest green, making it ideal to use in long listening sessions.

Key Features

Up to 50 hours of playtime on a single charge

40mm titanium drivers for deep bass and clear audio

40ms ultra-low latency for gaming and videos

Dual pairing to connect two devices at once

ENC support for clearer call quality

No active noise cancellation for very noisy environments

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

ZEBRONICS Thunder is a low-priced wireless headphone that has features that are not easily available at this price. One can use it when enjoying music, playing games, and calling using the same device.

Key Features

Up to 60 hours of battery backup

Bluetooth 5.3 for a stable wireless connection

Gaming mode for reduced audio lag

Dual pairing support

AUX and Micro SD card support

Voice assistant compatibility

Build quality feels basic compared to premium models

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

The boAt Rockerz 558 is constructed with features appealing to the user who is a fan of heavy bass and loud music. It has a strong audio performance, and its bold red color makes it stand out in terms of appearance and performance.

Key Features

Up to 20 hours of playback

Powerful 50mm drivers for enhanced bass

Soft padded ear cushions for comfort

Physical noise isolation design

Lightweight over-ear build

Battery life is shorter compared to other models in this list

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

The pTron Studio headphone is designed to be used by individuals who require flexibility and a long usage life. It also accommodates wireless and wired listening and has a TF card option that comes in handy even in the absence of a phone.

Key Features

Up to 60 hours of playtime

40mm drivers for immersive sound

Bluetooth 5.4 with dual-device pairing

HD microphone for clear calls

3.5mm AUX and TF card slot

Type-C fast charging

Design is simple and may feel plain to style-focused users

Amazon provides the opportunity to find the correct over-ear Bluetooth headphone with trusted brands, product descriptions, and customer reviews, which makes the shopping experience simple. Truke Aura V2 is a bass truke that concentrates on the deep bass and modern design. ZEBRONICS Thunder is remarkable in its huge battery capacity and the ability to connect in various ways. The boAt Rockerz 558 has powerful sound with huge drivers that have a bold appearance. pTron Studio has long-lasting play time and a choice of listening options.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.