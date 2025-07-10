Blend Better: 4 Mixer Grinders to Grab During Amazon Prime Day
Make your kitchen tasks easier with these high-speed mixer grinders! From juices to chutneys, these 4 picks offer powerful performance, multiple jars, and Prime Day discounts you shouldn't miss.
Amazon Prime Day Sale is LIVE – Upgrade Your Kitchen With These Must-Have Mixer Grinders! 12th to the 14th of July, Amazon Prime Day offers irresistible deals on high-end mixer grinders that make cooking quicker and easier. For grinding spices, blending smoothies, or preparing chutneys, these machines bring muscle, speed, and precision to the task. We've curated 4 top-rated ones suitable for Indian kitchens—so you get efficiency and glitz without emptying your wallet.
1. Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder MGM8842MIN - Black
Image Source- Amazon.in
Bosch Pro's 1000W mixer grinder is suitable for serious cooking. German engineering and a powerful motor guarantee that it can grind through tough ingredients with no issues at all. The slim black finish and multi-functional jars bring style as well as functionality to your kitchen.
Key Features:
- 1000W powerful motor
- High-quality stainless steel blades
- Slim and stylish design
- Multiple speed options
- Somewhat noisy while grinding at full speed.
2. V-Guard Brillio 750W Juicer Mixer Grinder
Image Source- Amazon.in
V-Guard Brillio is ideal for people who desire everything—juicing, grinding, blending—all in one. Four jars and a 750W motor guarantee smooth results at all times. The Quadraflow and red body provide a luxury look.
Key Features:
- 750W high-performance motor
- Four jars with a juicer
- Quadra flow heavy-duty jar design
- The juicer jar is huge and might require extra space for storage.
3. ACTIVA ABS Super Chef 900W Mixer Grinder
Image Source- Amazon.in
ACTIVA Super Chef is a whole lot of fast grinding and savage performance. Equipped with a 900W motor, stainless steel blades, and 4 jars, it handles everything from dry masalas to wet batters quite conveniently. Perfect for fast-paced kitchens that need speed and brawn.
Key Features:
- 900W powerful motor
- Four multi-functional jars
- ABS shockproof body
- Quick chutney & shake results
- The build might be a little more plastic-heavy than premium models.
4. Sujata Supermix 900W Mixer Grinder
Image Source- Amazon.in
Sujata is a name known to be trusted, and so is the Supermix. With 900W and 22000 RPM speed in combination with 90 minutes of continuous use, this mixer grinder is ideal for Indian kitchen use. It comes with three multi-functional jars to fulfill all your kitchen requirements.
Key Features:
- 900W motor with 22000 RPM
- 90 minutes of continuous use
- 3 jars: 1750 ml, 1000 ml, 400 ml
- Ideally suited for bulk cooking
- Does not come with a juicer jar that one would like to have.
Right from Bosch's powerful motor to Sujata's decade of consistent performance, these mixer grinders are designed for Indian cooking and kitchens. Amazon Prime Day (12th to 14th July) presents a wonderful chance to make a great investment in a good quality appliance that makes daily food preparation easy and faster. Whether you are a homemaker, chef, or culinary enthusiast, these mixers will prove to be a time- and effort-saver. Go ahead—click, blend, and take the deal before it is over. Each of these mixer grinders has a specific job to do—Bosch for force, V-Guard for juicing, ACTIVA for speedy grinding, and Sujata for toughness. Regardless of your method of cooking or your kitchen requirements, this Prime Day offers the perfect chance to purchase highly-rated, long-lasting appliances at all-time low prices. Ensure you utilize one that best fits your lifestyle, and make your cooking process smooth and sophisticated.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
