Buy Induction Cooktops Under ₹2,000

Modernize your kitchen on a budget with induction cooktops under ₹2,000 available on Flipkart. These energy-efficient appliances offer fast heating, safety features, and compact designs perfect for urban kitchens or hostel setups. Whether you’re cooking daily meals or reheating leftovers, these cooktops provide precision and convenience. Explore a wide selection of brands and features, all priced affordably for everyday use.

The Prestige Atlas Neo brings efficiency and reliability to compact kitchens with its 1200 W induction base. Built for safe and energy-saving cooking, it features a sturdy black surface and push-button controls for simple operations. Ideal for small families or solo users, it offers preset Indian menu options that make daily meals easier to prepare.

Key features:

1200 W power for energy-efficient everyday cooking

Push-button control panel with Indian menu presets

Anti-magnetic wall for consistent heating and safety

Compact build suitable for dorms and limited kitchen spaces

Lower wattage may result in slower heating for large portions

Designed for quick and versatile cooking, the Pigeon Favourite cooktop features 1800 W of power for faster heating and improved efficiency. It comes with six preset cooking options and a durable glass top. Whether boiling, frying, or slow-cooking, the responsive push-button controls and safety features make this a dependable daily-use appliance.

Key features:

1800 W high power for faster cooking and boiling

Multiple preset modes designed for Indian cooking styles

Durable crystal glass top with easy-to-clean surface

Energy-saving design helps cut electricity costs

Lacks touch controls found in newer models

Combining modern design with intelligent cooking features, the Wipro VF061160 comes equipped with a sleek touch panel and 1600 W power. With options like auto shut-off, preset menus, and a durable black finish, it brings style and function to your countertop. Its smart technology helps conserve power while maintaining precision cooking.

Key features:

Sleek digital touch panel for modern kitchen use

1600 W power supports balanced speed and energy savings

Auto shut-off enhances safety during unsupervised cooking

Preset menus simplify various Indian food preparations

Surface may require frequent wiping due to touch sensitivity

The Sansui SmartChef Max is a high-performance radiant cooktop designed for rapid and versatile cooking. With a 2000 W power output, it handles everything from quick stir-frying to boiling with ease. The push-button interface, radiant heat system, and elegant black body make it a stylish and functional choice for heavy kitchen use.

Key features:

Powerful 2000 W radiant heat for fast and even cooking

Push-button interface with quick-start and timer options

Flat ceramic surface accommodates various cookware types

Ideal for heavier cooking tasks and frequent use

Radiant heat may stay hot longer after switching off

Flipkart makes it easy to switch to efficient cooking with induction cooktops under ₹2,000. These user-friendly appliances are not just budget-friendly but also enhance speed and safety in your kitchen routine. Lightweight and portable, they’re perfect for bachelors, students, and small families. Shop now to find a cooktop that fits your lifestyle without burning a hole in your pocket.

