Buy Induction Cooktops Under ₹2,000

Induction Cooktops Under ₹2,000
Induction cooktops under ₹2,000 are energy-efficient, portable, and easy to use. They suit small kitchens, hostels, or quick cooking needs, delivering fast heating and safety features affordably.
Modernize your kitchen on a budget with induction cooktops under ₹2,000 available on Flipkart. These energy-efficient appliances offer fast heating, safety features, and compact designs perfect for urban kitchens or hostel setups. Whether you’re cooking daily meals or reheating leftovers, these cooktops provide precision and convenience. Explore a wide selection of brands and features, all priced affordably for everyday use.
Prestige 1200 W Induction Cooktop
The Prestige Atlas Neo brings efficiency and reliability to compact kitchens with its 1200 W induction base. Built for safe and energy-saving cooking, it features a sturdy black surface and push-button controls for simple operations. Ideal for small families or solo users, it offers preset Indian menu options that make daily meals easier to prepare.
Key features:
- 1200 W power for energy-efficient everyday cooking
- Push-button control panel with Indian menu presets
- Anti-magnetic wall for consistent heating and safety
- Compact build suitable for dorms and limited kitchen spaces
- Lower wattage may result in slower heating for large portions
Pigeon 1800 W Induction Cooktop
Designed for quick and versatile cooking, the Pigeon Favourite cooktop features 1800 W of power for faster heating and improved efficiency. It comes with six preset cooking options and a durable glass top. Whether boiling, frying, or slow-cooking, the responsive push-button controls and safety features make this a dependable daily-use appliance.
Key features:
- 1800 W high power for faster cooking and boiling
- Multiple preset modes designed for Indian cooking styles
- Durable crystal glass top with easy-to-clean surface
- Energy-saving design helps cut electricity costs
- Lacks touch controls found in newer models
Wipro 1600 W Induction Cooktop
Combining modern design with intelligent cooking features, the Wipro VF061160 comes equipped with a sleek touch panel and 1600 W power. With options like auto shut-off, preset menus, and a durable black finish, it brings style and function to your countertop. Its smart technology helps conserve power while maintaining precision cooking.
Key features:
- Sleek digital touch panel for modern kitchen use
- 1600 W power supports balanced speed and energy savings
- Auto shut-off enhances safety during unsupervised cooking
- Preset menus simplify various Indian food preparations
- Surface may require frequent wiping due to touch sensitivity
Sansui 2000 W Radiant Cooktop
The Sansui SmartChef Max is a high-performance radiant cooktop designed for rapid and versatile cooking. With a 2000 W power output, it handles everything from quick stir-frying to boiling with ease. The push-button interface, radiant heat system, and elegant black body make it a stylish and functional choice for heavy kitchen use.
Key features:
- Powerful 2000 W radiant heat for fast and even cooking
- Push-button interface with quick-start and timer options
- Flat ceramic surface accommodates various cookware types
- Ideal for heavier cooking tasks and frequent use
- Radiant heat may stay hot longer after switching off
Flipkart makes it easy to switch to efficient cooking with induction cooktops under ₹2,000. These user-friendly appliances are not just budget-friendly but also enhance speed and safety in your kitchen routine. Lightweight and portable, they’re perfect for bachelors, students, and small families. Shop now to find a cooktop that fits your lifestyle without burning a hole in your pocket.
