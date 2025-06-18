Buy OTG Under ₹2,500

Bake, toast, and grill with ease using OTGs under ₹2,500 from Flipkart. These compact yet powerful ovens are ideal for beginner bakers or small kitchens, providing multi-function cooking at an affordable price. Enjoy crispy toast, baked treats, or roasted veggies with even heat distribution and easy controls. Flipkart’s range ensures durability, reliability, and value in every product.

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

Ideal for compact kitchens and modern households, the Wonderchef 10-Litre OTG combines efficiency with a sleek design. Its black exterior and easy-to-operate controls make it perfect for daily toasting, grilling, and small-batch baking.

Key features:

Compact 10-litre capacity ideal for small households or solo use

Multiple heating modes support toasting, grilling, and baking

Heat-resistant glass door ensures safety during operation

Sleek black finish adds style and modern appeal to your kitchen

Limited space inside restricts use with large bakeware

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

With a generous 16-litre capacity, the Bajaj 1603 OTG is well-suited for small families and cooking enthusiasts. Its white finish offers a clean, classic look, while the adjustable temperature control allows precision cooking. Whether you want to toast bread, grill paneer, or bake cookies, this OTG delivers consistent performance without overwhelming your kitchen space.

Key features:

16-litre capacity supports a wider range of cooking needs

Adjustable thermostat for better control of baking and grilling

Stainless steel elements ensure even heating throughout

Classic white body blends well with most kitchen aesthetics

Slightly bulkier footprint than more compact models

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

The Pigeon 9-Litre OTG is a reliable everyday kitchen helper for quick meals and snack preparation. It’s designed with efficiency in mind, offering sufficient space for small trays or toast batches. The black color and compact structure make it easy to place even in tight spaces, while rotary knobs simplify heat and timer adjustments.

Key features:

9-litre capacity suited for solo meals or compact usage

Fast heating elements ideal for toasting and reheating

Timer with auto shut-off provides cooking convenience

Compact black body saves counter space in small kitchens

Limited grilling capacity may not suit heavy usage

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

This Greenchef OTG offers an entry-level solution for those new to oven cooking. Its 9-litre capacity and multifunctionality allow you to experiment with grilling, baking, or toasting without investing in a full-size appliance. With a simple interface and durable construction, it’s an accessible choice for students, bachelors, or light everyday users.

Key features:

Basic 9-litre OTG ideal for beginners or minimal use

Multi-mode cooking includes grilling, toasting, and baking

Durable handle and clear-view glass window ensure safety

Compact black build suits dorms and small apartments

Temperature consistency may vary with frequent extended use

Flipkart’s selection of OTGs under ₹2,500 lets you explore your culinary side without overspending. Whether it’s your first oven or a compact addition to your kitchen, these OTGs offer efficient cooking features and great design. Get your hands on a reliable model that’s simple to operate and suits your everyday needs.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.