Buy Pedestal Fan Under ₹2,000

Stay cool and comfortable this summer with pedestal fans under ₹2,000, now available on Flipkart. These fans offer adjustable height, powerful airflow, and portability, making them ideal for every room in your home. With sleek designs and noise reduction features, they’re a smart alternative to air conditioners when you're looking to save energy and stay breezy on a budget.

Engineered for powerful air delivery, the Indo 400mm High Speed Pedestal Farrata Fan offers exceptional performance with a 2400 RPM motor and aerodynamic blades. Its ultra-high-speed output makes it perfect for large rooms or outdoor use, while the sturdy base ensures stable placement. With a 2-year warranty, this black pedestal fan is designed for durability and continuous use in the harshest heat.

Key features:

2400 RPM motor ensures powerful, high-speed airflow delivery

3 aerodynamic blades designed for wide air dispersion

Robust build and stable base for heavy-duty usage

2-year manufacturer warranty adds long-term reliability

Slightly noisier operation due to ultra-fast motor

With a blend of functionality and stylish aesthetics, the Sansui Chetak 400mm Pedestal Fan stands out in blue and white. It delivers efficient cooling through high-speed rotation and durable plastic blades. Ideal for bedrooms or compact living spaces

Key features:

High-speed rotation offers optimal cooling in smaller areas

3-blade design ensures good air circulation with minimal wobble

Visually appealing blue and white color scheme enhances décor

Lightweight construction makes it easy to relocate or reposition

Height adjustment is basic compared to premium models

Designed to deliver consistent cooling at an affordable price, the Flipkart SmartBuy FALCON 400mm Fan is a solid choice for everyday use. Its ultra-high-speed motor guarantees strong airflow, while the sleek black finish complements any room style.

Key features:

Ultra-high-speed performance ensures rapid air movement

Sleek black finish fits into modern or minimalist interiors

Simple structure with easy DIY assembly

Delivers efficient performance at a budget-friendly price

May vibrate slightly at full-speed settings on smooth flooring

The RR Signature Centaur 400mm Pedestal Fan is a dependable cooling solution that brings comfort during scorching days. With a three-blade setup and high-speed motor, it ensures steady air delivery across medium-sized spaces.

Key features:

Delivers consistent high-speed airflow suitable for daily use

Stylish blue color adds a fresh tone to any interior

3-blade configuration optimized for quieter air movement

Ergonomically balanced base ensures stable standing

Fan head tilt may require manual tightening over time

Flipkart brings you high-performance pedestal fans under ₹2,000 that balance comfort, mobility, and energy efficiency. Perfect for living rooms, workspaces, or balconies, they keep you cool wherever you are. Shop various styles and features suited for modern living while staying within your budget. Don’t compromise on airflow—choose the smart, portable solution.

