Buy Pop-Up Toaster Under ₹1,500

Kickstart your mornings with crispy toast using pop-up toasters under ₹1,500 from Flipkart. These handy appliances offer quick, consistent browning with settings for reheating or defrosting. Designed for convenience, they fit right on your kitchen counter without taking up space. Whether you're a student, a busy professional, or a toast lover, Flipkart has the perfect toaster to match your needs affordably.

Compact and user-friendly, the Morphy Richards AT 200 Pop Up Toaster adds ease and style to your morning routine. With a 700W heating capacity and dual bread slots, it browns bread evenly while saving time. The black exterior gives it a sleek presence in your kitchen, and the cancel feature adds more control over the toasting process.

Key features:

700W power output delivers quick and consistent toasting

Two bread slots suitable for standard-sized slices

Elegant black finish matches modern kitchen interiors

Cancel function allows mid-cycle interruption with ease

Cord storage may be slightly compact for larger plugs

The Bajaj ATX 4 750W Pop Up Toaster is built for convenience and performance, offering crispy, golden toasts with every use. Its white body complements most kitchen countertops and features a cool-touch housing for safety. The appliance supports adjustable browning levels and a mid-cycle cancel button for complete control.

Key features:

750W heating ensures faster toasting and energy efficiency

Cool-touch body enhances safety during use

Adjustable browning settings to suit your preference

Cancel button stops toasting at any moment

Lacks high-lift lever, making smaller slices harder to remove

Designed for everyday practicality, the Pigeon 16075 Pop Up Toaster features a 750W power rating and sleek black finish. Its two-slice slots come with variable browning control, making it ideal for toast lovers who value precision.

Key features:

750W power supports even and quick toasting results

Browning control lets you choose from light to dark settings

Sleek black design adds a touch of elegance to countertops

Compact build saves space in small kitchens

Crumb tray may need frequent cleaning due to shallow design

Crompton’s ACGPT SUNBROWNC Pop Up Toaster offers reliable performance with 700W of power and intuitive controls. Its white outer casing keeps the look neutral while ensuring it fits seamlessly into all types of kitchen aesthetics.

Key features:

700W power rating balances energy use with toasting speed

Auto pop-up function ensures bread is toasted uniformly

White color suits traditional or minimalist kitchens

Variable browning helps achieve precise toasting results

Lacks reheat feature for warming already toasted bread

With Flipkart’s selection of pop-up toasters under ₹1,500, breakfast becomes quick and fuss-free. From basic models to those with multiple settings, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy toasted bread, bagels, or sandwich bases in minutes, and simplify your daily routine without overspending. Choose from reliable brands and compact sizes that blend into any kitchen decor.

