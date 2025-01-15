It’s Amazon Great Republic Day Sale time and it’s the perfect chance to get yourself the new great utensils at amazing discounted deals. As one of them an electric kettle is extremely useful in each house since it complies with the requirements such as convenience, speed, and design. Be it hot water for tea, coffee, or just some quick noodles, these kettles will make your life easier. So, let's get into the top four electric kettles to grab during this sale and why they're worth your attention.

1. Philips HD9314/90 Double-Walled Electric Kettle

This Philips electric kettle combines functionality with style and is an excellent addition to any kitchen. Its quick boiling time saves precious minutes. Designed with double walls to prevent accidental burns and premium build quality with a stylish finish.

Key Features

Capacity: 1.7L, Suitable for families or a person who uses it frequently

Dimension: 20L x 22W x 17H Centimeters

Power: 1800W to quickly boil water.

Design: Double-walled design for safety and keeping warmth.

Material: Inner made with food-grade stainless steel for cleanliness and durability

Color: Charcoal grey-colored to provide an elegant and modern look

Weight: Heavier than single-walled kettles, making it less portable.

2. Wipro Elato BK211 Cool Touch Double Layer Electric Kettle

This kettle from Wipro is designed with safety and efficiency in mind, making it ideal for daily use. Designed with an anti-rust shield ensures long-lasting performance and the cool-touch body prevents accidental burns.

Key Features

Capacity: 1.7L, Great for large families.

Dimension: 19.7L x 31.8W x 25.7H Centimeters

Power: 1200W to warm water efficiently

Safety: Equipped with 3x protection, overheating, dry boil, and auto shut-off.

Design: Cool-touch double-layer exterior for safe handling.

Warranty: 2 Years Warranty to provide Peace of Mind.

Color: A bright green finish to add color to your kitchen.

Less Time: Slightly slower boiling time compared to higher wattage models.

3. Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289)

Compact and versatile, the Pigeon Amaze Plus kettle is perfect for various kitchen tasks. Its multi-purpose functionality for various needs and compact size fits easily in small kitchens.

Key Features

Capacity: 1.5L, compact yet practical for everyday use.

Dimension: 12L x 7W x 14H Centimeters

Material: Stainless steel body for durability and polished look.

Versatility: Able to heat water for boiling, brewing tea, making coffee, heating instant noodles, and even soups.

Power: 1500W for fast and effective heating.

Design: Lightweight and portable, making it travel-friendly.

Care Instruction: The exterior can get hot during use, requiring careful handling.

4. Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle (PKOSS 1.5)

The Prestige PKOSS kettle is a blend of efficiency and convenience, perfect for modern kitchens. Automatic cut-off ensures safety and prevents overheating. Offers a rotatable base for ease of holding and storage and its sleek design enhances the kitchen aesthetic.

Key Features

Capacity: 1.5 L is more than enough for everyday use.

Product Dimension: 19L x 19W x 24H Centimeters

Power: 1350W for efficient boiling.

Material: Stainless steel with a silver-black finish for a contemporary look.

Convenience: Features automatic cut-off and single-touch lid locking for ease of use.

Design: Rotatable base and power indicator for added functionality.

Lower wattage: This means slightly longer boiling times compared to higher-powered models.

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is your chance to snag these top-notch electric kettles at unbeatable prices. Whether you’re looking for speed, safety, or style, these kettles have something to offer for every need. Do not miss out on these amazing deals; upgrade your kitchen today and enjoy the convenience of fast and efficient boiling. Hurry, though—the deals won't last long!

