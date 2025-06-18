Buy Washing Machine under ₹14,000 at Flipkart June Epic Sale (12–18 June 2025)

Take advantage of the Flipkart June Epic Sale from 12 to 18 June 2025 to upgrade your washing machine. This sale offers top choices under ₹14000, ensuring quality and affordability. Whether you’re setting up your home or replacing an older item, Flipkart provides reliable products from trusted brands. Enjoy powerful features, sleek designs, and incredible value. Make your shopping smarter and more budget-friendly by exploring Flipkart's special offers during this limited-time event.

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

A fully automatic top load washer with smart features like quick wash and customized cycles. Its compact build and balance clean technology make it ideal for smaller families or apartments.

Key features:

Balance Clean Pulsator ensures even detergent distribution and fabric care during each wash.

Custom Wash Cycles let you tailor the wash settings for delicates, heavy loads, or quick refreshes.

15-Minute Quick Wash gives you clean clothes fast for urgent or lightly soiled laundry.

Magic Filter traps lint and debris, keeping both your clothes and tub clean.

Doesn’t support hot water wash, limiting stain removal for some fabrics.

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

A high-capacity, energy-efficient washer with essential tools like a collar scrubber and lint filter. Perfect for larger families looking for effective performance on a budget.

Key features:

9 kg capacity suits households with heavy daily laundry needs.

Collar Scrubber tackles tough dirt on shirt cuffs and collars with manual precision.

Auto Restart resumes washing after power outages, protecting your cycles from interruptions.

End of Cycle Buzzer alerts you when the wash is done, avoiding delays.

Requires manual effort to shift clothes from wash to spin tub.

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

Built to last, this LG washer features rust-proof plastic and powerful air-drying technology. A great blend of durability and performance for everyday family washing.

Key features:

Wind Jet Dry spins clothes with strong airflow, reducing moisture and drying time.

Collar Scrubber delivers focused cleaning for stubborn stains around necklines.

Rust Free Plastic Base prevents corrosion and prolongs machine life.

5-Star energy rating ensures long-term savings and eco-friendly performance.

No inbuilt heater, limiting stain removal in cold weather conditions.

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

This bold black-and-grey washer combines style with efficiency and a strong motor for tough stains. Best suited for medium households that want performance with aesthetic appeal.

Key features:

7.5 kg capacity handles medium-sized laundry loads with ease.

5-Star energy rating ensures optimal energy consumption during frequent use.

Powerful wash motor boosts cleaning for soiled garments and daily wear.

Easy-to-use knob controls for a simple, no-fuss washing experience.

Body design feels a little bulky in smaller laundry areas.

Flipkart’s June Epic Sale, happening from 12 to 18 June 2025, is your best chance to buy a washing machine without overspending. These under-₹14000 options are ideal for anyone seeking dependable performance and long-term value. Whether it’s for everyday convenience or seasonal needs, Flipkart ensures you get access to deals that make sense. Explore a wide range of top-rated products and enjoy an easy, efficient shopping experience with unmatched savings on Flipkart during this exciting sale.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.