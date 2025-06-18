Click Smart: 4 Top Wireless Mouse on Flipkart for Every Need

Flipkart is your go-to place for trustworthy electronics with convenient delivery, authentic reviews, and affordable prices. Quiet clicks, Bluetooth support, and bright RGB lighting? Flipkart has HP, Logitech, Arctic Fox, and Portronics brands, fulfilling all the needs of its users. Smart shopping is about reading authentic customer reviews and selecting from safe options, within a few clicks. Whether upgrading your work setup or just wanting more freedom than a wired mouse offers, Flipkart delivers style and efficiency to your doorstep.

Logitech B175 is a tough, ambidextrous mouse that's ideal for everyday home or office use. Featuring legendary 2.4 GHz reliability, it lasts a year on one AA battery and has a silky-smooth optical sensor. Its slim, uncluttered design and plug-and-play installation have made it a classic for years.

Key Features:

12‑month battery + auto-sleep mode

Ambidextrous design suitable for all users

Reliable wireless (2.4 GHz)

Plug-and-play nano receiver

3‑year warranty

Basic optical sensor—not great for high-precision gaming.

Arctic Fox Pureview boasts a transparent top shell with RGB lighting, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, and ergonomics for comfort. It can be paired with three devices and also has touch‑like, silent buttons. It's visually unique and functional—just what today's workspace needs.

Key Features:

Transparent design + RGB glow

USB + Bluetooth (up to 3 devices) compatibility

Level-indicator rechargeable battery

Silent click feedback

Slim, contemporary design

Grip comfort can be unreliable to some.

Portronics Toad One combines style and functionality with six buttons, RGB lighting, and two wireless modes (2.4 GHz + Bluetooth). Ambidextrous and lightweight, it is perfect for everyday work and casual gaming. DPI control and rechargeable long-life power.

Key Features:

Six customizable buttons & DPI switch

RGB lighting with rechargeable battery (20–45 days)

Dual connectivity (2.4 GHz + Bluetooth)

Lightweight (≈50 g)

Platform compatible

RGB drains battery quickly—switch lights off to keep for long periods.

The HP S1000-series mouse features quiet buttons, light, and 1600 DPI tracking. The mouse uses a single AA battery that will last 12 months. Compact, plug-and-play, and perfect for quiet offices or open spaces.

Key Features:

Quiet clicks

12‑month battery life & power-saving auto-sleep

Small ambidextrous design

2.4 GHz USB receiver

Functions on multiple surfaces

The occasional lag of the cursor or loss of connection has been experienced by a few users.

Choosing the right wireless mouse depends on your needs. Require solid, no-nonsense functionality? Logitech B175 is a workhorse. Enjoy quirky aesthetics? Arctic Fox Pureview is a showstopper with its transparent case and multi-device pairing. Need extra buttons and RGB? Portronics Toad One provides gaming-style functionality at a smart price. And for the silent, distraction-free clicks, the HP S1000-style mouse is the way to go. All of them are available on Flipkart with customer feedback and fast shipping. Regardless of whether you're in the market for quiet typing, looks, performance, or battery life, one of these will do—pick yours and enhance your click today.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.