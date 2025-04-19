Click Without Cables: Top Wireless Mouse You Can Buy Now
Upgrade your work or gaming setup with these top-rated wireless mice. Silent clicks, Bluetooth support, and adjustable DPI make them perfect for productivity and comfort—available now on Flipkart.
Whether you are gaming, working from home, or simply studying, a good wireless mouse can unite the world. Flipkart provides a gigantic collection of modern, ergonomic, and responsive wireless mice to meet every requirement and budget. We have picked the best 4 wireless mice that stand out in terms of performance, portability, and looks—get yours today from Flipkart's technology collection!
1. Portronics Toad 35 Wireless Optical Mouse (Black)
Image source- Flipkart.com
The Portronics Toad 35 is an ultra-light, stylish silent-click wireless mouse perfect for concentrated work or study sessions without any distraction. It comes with adjustable DPI, so it's a great option for smooth and precise moves—whether on a laptop, Mac, or PC.
Key Features:
- Silent click buttons for noise-free use
- Adjustable DPI for customized cursor speed
- 2.4GHz wireless connectivity for stable performance
- Compatible with laptops, Macs, and PCs
- Lightweight and compact for portability
- Lacks Bluetooth connectivity, limiting device pairing options.
2. Dezful Lighting Wireless Optical Mouse (Bluetooth + 2.4GHz)
Image source- Flipkart.com
Need to quickly switch between devices? The Dezful Lighting Wireless Optical Mouse delivers dual connectivity with both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless technology. Sleekly black in design, this mouse is ideal for multitaskers with responsive control and smooth scrolling.
Key Features:
- Dual-mode connectivity: Bluetooth & 2.4GHz
- Ergonomic design with smooth grip
- Precise optical tracking
- Wide compatibility with PCs, laptops, and tablets
- Energy-efficient performance
- Build quality may feel basic compared to premium brands.
3. HP S1000 Silent Wireless Mouse (Black)
Image source- Flipkart.com
HP's reliable home presents the S1000 wireless mouse, which has silent clicks and up to 1600 DPI accuracy. Ergonomically designed to be comfortable and fast, this black and sleek mouse is ideal for office and daily use. It brings beauty and functionality together for seamless computing.
Key Features:
- Dual connectivity with Bluetooth and a wireless dongle
- Silent operation – perfect for office use
- Up to 1600 DPI for responsive tracking
- Lightweight and travel-friendly
- Trusted HP brand reliability
- No dedicated DPI switch; may require software or preset adjustment.
4. ZEBRONICS Jaguar Wireless Optical Mouse (White)
Image source- Flipkart.com
Require an elegant, ambidextrous wireless mouse? The ZEBRONICS Jaguar is for both left- and right-handed individuals and has 4 sensitive buttons. Its plug-and-play installation and high-precision tracking qualify it for routine computing, home, or office work.
Key Features:
- High precision optical sensor
- Ambidextrous design – suitable for both hands
- 4-button functionality for extra control
- Plug & play setup – no drivers needed
- Stylish white finish with compact form
- No Bluetooth mode; limited to USB dongle use only.
- Gentle larger size might not be suitable for every hand shape.
No matter if you need quiet clicks, Bluetooth connectivity, or ergonomics, these wireless mice on Flipkart have the features you seek. With reliable brands such as HP, Portronics, Dezful, and ZEBRONICS, you're assured of performance, looks, and silky smooth control. Ideal for students, professionals, or everyday users—buy online at Flipkart today and feel the true freedom from wire tangling and gain maximum productivity with the best tech accessories.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.