Cook Smart & Fast: Top Induction Cooktops to Upgrade Your Kitchen Game

Today’s kitchens demand smart appliances that are energy-efficient, space-saving, and time-friendly. That’s where induction cooktops come in. Whether you're a student, working professional, or home cook, these electric cooktops are a practical choice. With precise heating and sleek designs, they're ideal for quick meals or gourmet dishes. Discover Myntra's top picks for induction cooking power-packed, stylish, and made for modern life.

Image Source:Myntra.com



Order Now

The Prestige Xpress 1200W Induction Cooktop is a compact and stylish kitchen essential. Designed with ceramic plates, it ensures uniform heating for efficient cooking. Ideal for small kitchens, bachelors, or quick everyday meals, this cooktop is user-friendly and sleek enough to match your modern cooking space.

Key Features:

Ceramic plates for even and quick heating

Compact 1200W power for light, daily cooking

User-friendly interface with preset functions

Stylish black finish for modern kitchens

Lower wattage may not suit heavy-duty cooking or large family meals.

Image Source:Myntra.com



Order Now

The V-Guard VIC 1.8 EL is a powerful 1800W induction cooktop built for speed and energy-efficiency. With its advanced technology and durable body, it provides precise temperature control and safety features for worry-free cooking. Whether you're boiling, frying, or steaming, this cooktop offers the flexibility and convenience you need.

Key Features:

1800W power for faster cooking performance

Digital timer and preset menu options

Energy-efficient technology

Overheat protection and safety lock

Slightly bulkier design may not be ideal for ultra-small countertops.

Image Source:Myntra.com



Order Now

With professional-grade performance, the Hafele Magnechef 2100W Induction Cooktop is crafted for serious home chefs. The powerful 2100W output ensures high-speed cooking, while the sleek touch panel and safety features give it a premium feel. It's perfect for those who want speed, style, and precision in one compact unit.

Key Features:

High-power 2100W output for fast cooking

Touch panel control for seamless operation

Premium black glass finish

Auto cut-off and pan detection features

Higher power consumption might be less suitable for areas with limited voltage support.

Image Source:Myntra.com



Order Now

The Greenchef Dice 2000W Cooktop is all about smart cooking with a modern touch. Its responsive touch panel, powerful wattage, and elegant design make it a favorite in compact kitchens. Whether you're sautéing veggies or boiling milk, this cooktop delivers speed and safety every time.

Key Features:

2000W heating element for rapid cooking

Modern touch panel with multiple cooking modes

Auto shut-off for safety

Sleek black body for aesthetic appeal

Touch panel may lag slightly when wet or greasy.

Cooking smarter doesn’t mean sacrificing performance. These induction cooktops from Prestige, V-Guard, Hafele, and Greenchef prove just that. Whether you want fast heating, smart features, or modern looks—each cooktop offers something valuable. They're perfect for apartments, dorms, or even as a secondary stove in busy kitchens. Choose the one that fits your cooking style and experience hassle-free meals every day. Available only on Myntra, these electric stoves combine design and efficiency to enhance your kitchen experience. Embrace the future of cooking with appliances that match your pace and your lifestyle.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article