Crispy Goodness at Home: Top 4 Air Fryers to Buy on Flipkart

Need crispy food minus deep-frying? Air fryers are the genius way for guilt-free, oil-free cooking. Need samosas or roasted vegetables? These strongmen machines make them a cinch and healthy. Flipkart presents to you the best air fryer offers with top brands that bring you convenience, technology, and style in one go. Get the best here and bring home your dream kitchen friend today.

Image source- Flipkart.com



Solara SOL-AF-104 is perfect for cooking Indian food. It comes with 10 preset modes, making it a breeze to cook everyday food. Its 5.5-litre capacity is perfect for families, and the non-stick basket is easy to wash. It allows you to reduce oil without compromising on taste, and your food becomes healthier and crisper.

Key Features:

10 preset Indian cooking modes

5.5L large capacity for family serving

Touch control panel for easy use

Auto shut-off and cool-touch handle

Black and sleek design suits every kitchen

Slightly not suitable for tiny kitchens

Image source- Flipkart.com



The Kenstar ASTER DIGI air fryer is sleek, compact, and high-performance. It has a 4.2-litre non-stick basket and digital display for easy operation. Its 360° rapid air circulation allows easy, even cooking with less oil use. Ideal choice for individuals who desire quicker meals without frying.

Key Features:

1200W power to cook food quicker

360° air frying technology

Digital display and timer controls

4.2L non-stick basket

Modern, stylish design

No shake reminder to stir food halfway through cooking

Image source- Flipkart.com



Philips HD9252/90 offers a world-class air frying experience. It uses Rapid Air Technology to cook food with as much as 90% less fat. It has 7 pre-set menus, a touch smart interface, and the build quality of Philips. Ideal for individuals who want tasty food with less oil.

Key Features:

1400W power with quick air flow

7 preset cooking modes such as fries, cake, and chicken

Up to 90% less fat for healthy living

4.1L capacity is perfect for tiny families

Touchscreen control to simplify things

Premium price compared to others

Image source- Flipkart.com



truTRTL Smart Air Fryer is a budget-friendly option with excellent 4.5L capacity and digital functionality. Its smart black color, 1400W operation, and perfect fit for home chefs who require a change towards healthier cooking make it an ideal choice. Bonus: comes with a 1-year warranty.

Key Features:

4.5L capacity with slim body

Digital temperature and timer control

1400W power cooking

1-year warranty for peace of mind

Easy clean, detachable basket

Pre-set programme menus are restricted

Whether crispy fries, roasted chicken, or delicious pakoras are on the menu, these air fryers bring oil-free delight at the press of a button. Solara provides variety with Indian pre-sets, Kenstar is ideal for speed and efficiency, Philips provides top-of-the-range health-focused cooking, and truTRTL provides solid value with digital features. All four are excellent options for contemporary homes, and at affordable rates on Flipkart. Don't wait—these air fryers will revolutionize the way you cook. Eat smart, eat healthy, and enjoy more with less oil.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.