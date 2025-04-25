Crystal Clear Calls & Endless Beats: Top 4 Wireless Earbuds on Flipkart Today

In search of trendy wireless earbuds with amazing sound, clear calls, and long battery life? We've curated 4 awesome picks on Flipkart—from industry behemoths such as Noise, OnePlus, TRIGGR, and boAt. Whether you're in the gym, in the office, or in transit, these choices bring quad mics, ENC, and low latency to cater to all your needs.

The Noise Buds VS102 Neo is a fashionable pair of earbuds in luxurious Deep Wine, providing powerful sound and cutting-edge design. Perfect for work calls and music streaming, they come with cutting-edge Environmental Noise Cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life—ideal for continuous entertainment and productivity.

Key Features:

40 hours of playtime with the case

Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)

Quad mic setup for industry-leading call clarity

Bluetooth connectivity with instant pairing

Ergonomic design with Deep Wine color

No in-ear detection for pause/resume automatically

Strong, sleek, and designed for crystal-clear communication, OnePlus Nord Buds 2R provides AI-powered audio and dual mics. Their deep grey coloration provides a better feel with wear without discomfort over a long period. For professionals on the go or students, the buds provide excellent sound and quality calls at affordable prices.

Key Features:

AI-boosted crystal-clear call clarity

Dual-mic design

Long battery life with fast charging

Dynamic audio with the best bass

Elegant and thin design.

No Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) function

Gamers and multitaskers unite! TRIGGR Kraken X1 is ready for action with 40ms ultra-low latency and digital battery view. In bold black and with quad mic ENC for noise-free calls and simple audio. For gaming, streaming, or zoning out to tunes.

Key Features:

40ms low latency—ideal for gamers

Quad mic with ENC for quiet calls

Digital battery view on the case

40 hours of total playtime

Bluetooth v5.3 for rapid, reliable connections

Design prevents fit for tiny ear wearers

Say hello to the workhorse of long all-day playback—the boAt Airdopes 181 Pro in beautiful Coral Bloom. With 100 hours of combined battery, ASAP charging, and four mics with ENx technology, these earbuds are designed for smooth performance and reliability. Perfect for travel, work, or marathon gaming sessions.

Key Features:

Whopping 100 hours of playtime in total

ASAP Charge provides hours of use in minutes

Quad mic with ENx Technology

Coral Bloom fashionable color

Fit snugly for active usage

Bulky charging case in comparison to the competition

If you're looking for best-in-class sound and reliable performance, Flipkart's true wireless earbuds have something for all. From Noise's sleek ENC clarity to boAt's 100-hour monster, each one has its strengths. Whether you're a gamer, commuter, or music aficionado, the earbuds provide solid features such as quad mics, Bluetooth 5.3, and long battery life. Time to upgrade your audio game—pick up your favorite on Flipkart today and experience the difference quality makes.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.