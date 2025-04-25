Crystal Clear Calls & Endless Beats: Top 4 Wireless Earbuds on Flipkart Today
Discover the best true wireless earbuds on Flipkart that blend style, performance, and smart features. From quad-mic clarity to 100-hour battery life—perfect for music lovers and call warriors alike.
In search of trendy wireless earbuds with amazing sound, clear calls, and long battery life? We've curated 4 awesome picks on Flipkart—from industry behemoths such as Noise, OnePlus, TRIGGR, and boAt. Whether you're in the gym, in the office, or in transit, these choices bring quad mics, ENC, and low latency to cater to all your needs.
1. Noise Buds VS102 Neo (Deep Wine)
Image source- Flipkart.com
The Noise Buds VS102 Neo is a fashionable pair of earbuds in luxurious Deep Wine, providing powerful sound and cutting-edge design. Perfect for work calls and music streaming, they come with cutting-edge Environmental Noise Cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life—ideal for continuous entertainment and productivity.
Key Features:
- 40 hours of playtime with the case
- Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)
- Quad mic setup for industry-leading call clarity
- Bluetooth connectivity with instant pairing
- Ergonomic design with Deep Wine color
- No in-ear detection for pause/resume automatically
2. OnePlus Nord Buds 2r (Deep Grey)
Image source- Flipkart.com
Strong, sleek, and designed for crystal-clear communication, OnePlus Nord Buds 2R provides AI-powered audio and dual mics. Their deep grey coloration provides a better feel with wear without discomfort over a long period. For professionals on the go or students, the buds provide excellent sound and quality calls at affordable prices.
Key Features:
- AI-boosted crystal-clear call clarity
- Dual-mic design
- Long battery life with fast charging
- Dynamic audio with the best bass
- Elegant and thin design.
- No Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) function
3. TRIGGR Kraken X1 (Black)
Image source- Flipkart.com
Gamers and multitaskers unite! TRIGGR Kraken X1 is ready for action with 40ms ultra-low latency and digital battery view. In bold black and with quad mic ENC for noise-free calls and simple audio. For gaming, streaming, or zoning out to tunes.
Key Features:
- 40ms low latency—ideal for gamers
- Quad mic with ENC for quiet calls
- Digital battery view on the case
- 40 hours of total playtime
- Bluetooth v5.3 for rapid, reliable connections
- Design prevents fit for tiny ear wearers
4. boAt Airdopes 181 Pro (Coral Bloom)
Image source- Flipkart.com
Say hello to the workhorse of long all-day playback—the boAt Airdopes 181 Pro in beautiful Coral Bloom. With 100 hours of combined battery, ASAP charging, and four mics with ENx technology, these earbuds are designed for smooth performance and reliability. Perfect for travel, work, or marathon gaming sessions.
Key Features:
- Whopping 100 hours of playtime in total
- ASAP Charge provides hours of use in minutes
- Quad mic with ENx Technology
- Coral Bloom fashionable color
- Fit snugly for active usage
- Bulky charging case in comparison to the competition
If you're looking for best-in-class sound and reliable performance, Flipkart's true wireless earbuds have something for all. From Noise's sleek ENC clarity to boAt's 100-hour monster, each one has its strengths. Whether you're a gamer, commuter, or music aficionado, the earbuds provide solid features such as quad mics, Bluetooth 5.3, and long battery life. Time to upgrade your audio game—pick up your favorite on Flipkart today and experience the difference quality makes.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
