Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale from 23rd Sept: High-Performance Power Banks
Be on the move with a variety of the most recent high-performance power banks. Get unbeatable deals this Big Billion Days Sale starting 23rd September with 224-hourearly access to Plus and Black members.
The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is eventually back on 23rd September with mouth-watering discounts on hardware, fashion, and more! It is even more rewarding, such that this year, Flipkart Plus and Black members receive 24-hour super early access. You can stop getting low battery notifications, and now is the right moment to replace it with a premium power bank. These selections are available in small and large capacities so that you can charge your devices everywhere and wherever you go. We will discuss the best four power banks with a combination of performance, style, and excellent price.
1. boAt 10000 mAh 22.5W Wired & Wireless MagSafe Power Bank
Image source- Flipkart.com
The BoAt 10000 mAh MagSafe Power Bank is a sleek but strong helper of the modern generation. It can charge via wired and wireless, thus it is ideal for Apple and Android users. It is also MagSafe compatible, meaning that it can be charged without any stress, and it looks extremely smooth.
Key Features:
- 10000 mAh battery capacity
- Wired + wireless charging
- MagSafe compatible
- Portable & stylish design
- Wireless charging may drain faster than wired.
2. Goboult 20000 mAh 22.5W Power Bank
Image source- Flipkart.com
Want more power to make the long journeys? The Goboult 20000 mAh Power Bank is a powerhouse that safely charges plenty of devices without difficulties. Its huge capacity and quick 22.5W output make it perfect for long trips, at work, and in emergencies.
Key Features:
- Huge 20000 mAh battery
- 22.5W fast charging support
- Durable build quality
- Multiple device compatibility
- Slightly heavier due to the large battery size.
3. Mi 20000 mAh 22.5W Pocket Size Power Bank
Image source- Flipkart.com
The Mi 20000 mAh Pocket Power Bank is portable and comes with high performance. Although it is tiny, it can produce a powerful 22.5W, so your phone, tablet, or smartwatch will charge fast. This power bank is lightweight, sleek, and easy to carry due to its reliability, which is given by Mi.
Key Features:
- Compact pocket-size design
- 20000 mAh battery
- 22.5W fast charging
- Sleek and lightweight build
- Limited to two devices at a time.
4. Dubstep 10000 mAh 22.5W Compact Power Bank
Image source- Flipkart.com
Small and sleek, the Dubstep 10000 mAh Power Bank is made to charge fast daily. It has a fast charge of 22.5W, and it keeps your bag small but reliable. It is fast and cheap enough to charge the gadgets, being affordable to both students and professionals.
Key Features:
- 10000 mAh battery capacity
- 22.5W fast charging support
- Compact and lightweight design
- Affordable and reliable option
- Lower capacity, not suitable for long trips.
This Power Bank Sale of Big Billion Days on Flipkart is the final opportunity to energize your life with the finest power banks. There are the smooth boAt MagSafe and the powerhouse Goboult 20000 mAh, the small Mi, pocket-size, and the affordable Dubstep. You can use them when you are on the road, in the office, or watching your favorite shows on the laptop; these power banks will make sure you are never caught with a discharged phone. Starting 23rd September, with early access, only Plus and Black members will have 24-hour early access. Get your ideal power bank before it runs out. Be electrified, be dynamic.
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.