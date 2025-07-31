Flipkart Freedom Sale Picks: Night Lights to Shop (1st–7th August)

Add a calming touch to your evenings with elegant and energy-efficient night lights from Flipkart’s Freedom Sale happening between 1st and 7th August. Whether you're creating a peaceful ambiance for bedtime or need a low-light option for the kids' room, night lights are both practical and cozy. With unbeatable prices and stylish designs, now is the ideal time to add this small yet impactful upgrade to your home.

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

The Pesca galaxy lamp brings celestial charm to your bedroom with its 3D moon design in a warm yellow hue. It adds a dreamy, ambient glow perfect for winding down at night.

Key features:

3D crystal ball effect replicates a galaxy-like moon with stunning detail

Soft yellow light creates a calming atmosphere for sleep and relaxation

Compact 6 cm size fits easily on desks or bedside shelves

Ideal for gifting or adding an aesthetic accent to minimal rooms

Small size may not be ideal for those seeking brighter illumination

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

This Merchant panda lamp adds an adorable touch to kids' rooms with its cute face and soft LED glow. Designed to cheer up bedtime, it's playful yet functional for young users.

Key features:

LED light provides a gentle brightness that’s safe for children's eyes

Panda design appeals to kids and fits well in animal-themed decor

Durable and lightweight plastic body is easy to move or hold

Perfect for bedtime storytelling or quiet evening routines

May lack adjustable brightness for older users or varied lighting needs

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

The Crentila bunny lamp combines fun design with soothing color transitions to make night-time magical for kids. Its soft glow and playful form make it a sweet gift or sleep aid.

Key features:

Color-changing lights transition smoothly to keep little ones entertained and calm

Cute bunny shape suits both girls’ and boys’ room setups

Silicone body feels soft to touch and safe for toddlers to handle

Rechargeable and cordless for flexible use across different spaces

Color brightness may appear dimmer in larger or well-lit rooms

Image Source: Flipkart.com



Order Now

This kawaii-inspired pear lamp from Super S brings gentle charm to bedtime with soft silicone and color-shifting light. Its squishy feel and adorable face delight kids and calm night-time worries.

Key features:

Soft silicone construction makes it safe for kids to touch and play with

Color-changing LED cycles through a gentle palette of soothing tones

Kawaii-style design adds cuteness to nurseries and themed bedrooms

Easily portable and USB-rechargeable for travel or bedtime routines

Limited size may not light up the entire room effectively

With the Flipkart Freedom Sale (1st–7th August) underway, it’s the right moment to shop for aesthetic and functional night lights that enhance your room's vibe. Whether it’s for sleep comfort, child safety, or simple decor, you’ll find a wide range of options to fit your needs. Explore modern and minimalistic picks or go for playful designs—there’s something for everyone on Flipkart. Don’t wait—illuminate your space with a soft glow today.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.