From Pressing to Impressing: The Evolution of Irons

Ironing: that chore most of us would love to hate. But the right tools really can make it easier and almost enjoyable. Home appliances and irons have emerged in many ways over the years to make the task quicker, more efficient, and more effective. From steam irons to cordless models, different brands have come up with their innovative takes on this basic tool. In this article, let's look at some of the top companies offering irons today, together with their key features and the reasons why they stand out.

1. Philips Blue 1440 W Steam Iron GC1905

Image source: Myntra



Philips irons have advanced technology, precision, and high performance with the power of steam, ergonomically designed, and highly strong material offering models that make ironing quite easy.

Key Features:

The Philips steam iron has a SteamGlide Plus soleplate. Its innovation is its soleplate allowing the steel to glide on fabrics for maximum results.

It ensures full-steam distribution.

This especially unique technology means no more burnt fabrics, due to constant changes of temperature settings by using Philips irons; you start ironing from delicate silks up to heavy cotton.

Philips Steam Irons are so powerful that it has powerful continuous and burst steam.

Removing even stubborn wrinkles can be done with ease through it.

This model is relatively heavy, which may make ironing for extended periods uncomfortable for certain users.

2. Bajaj MX-35N 2000W Steam Iron.

Image source: Myntra



Bajaj is among the most trusted brands in the world of home appliances. It boasts vertical steaming and a non-stick soleplate, all within an affordability pocket.

Key Features:

- Non-Stick Soleplate: To prevent damage, the non-stick soleplate of Bajaj irons ensures smooth gliding and gives a clean finish on every use.

- High Power Steam Burst: It carries an extremely potent steam burst from Bajaj irons, which easily sets straight even the most stubborn wrinkles on linen and cotton.

- Vertical Steaming: One can steam garments hanging with vertical steaming. This is useful for garments that are very hard to iron over on an ironing board.

- Lightweight design: The irons are light-weightly designed enabling the case for easier use and maneuvering and reducing fatigue if longer sessions in ironing are involved.

- The cord in this model is relatively short, which may limit the ability to reach all areas of an ironing board without needing to reposition the iron or plug.

3. Havells Blue & White 1100 W Iron

Image Source: Myntra



The Havells irons are engineered in an exacting way and bring with them great performance together with the ironing experience, well-crafted ergonomic design, and advanced features fitted with a ceramic soleplate which gives great steam output and easily erases wrinkles.

Key Features:

- Eloxal Plus Soleplate: With Havells Eloxal Plus on the soleplate, a balanced steam distribution is achieved so fast and smooth gliding plus wrinkle removal and high scratch resistance.

- A no-drip system allowing water to drip or ooze out at lower temperatures so as not to create stains on clothes.

- Powerful Steam Shot: With the powerful steam shot, a concentrated shot of steam will get rid of the toughest wrinkles in minutes, especially for heavy fabrics.

- Ergonomic Handle: The ergonomic handle design of Havells provides a comfortable grip while ironing, thus ensuring better control and reducing strain during prolonged ironing sessions.

- Small Water Tank: you might need to refill the water tank more often.

4. Tefal Ultra Compact 1300W Iron

Image Source: Myntra



Tefal irons are the epitome of technology, design, and usability perfectly combined. It offers a perfect combination of patented features such as Durilium soleplate, delivering continuous steam that makes ironing faster and more efficient.

Key Features:

- Durilium Technology Tefal claims its soleplate Durilium has a super smooth glide and stain resistance when using its powerful steam to remove wrinkles in no time.

- Continuous Steam Output: Tefal irons allow for continuous stream while ironing. There would be no need to constantly press steam buttons just to iron out wrinkles.

- Auto-Off Function: The majority of the Tefal irons contain an auto-off feature, automatically turning off the iron in a specified time, thus saving energy and preventing accidents.

- The cord management is very easy; hence, the cord will be kept away from getting out of hand, making the ironing process convenient and hassle-free.

- This model is made with plastic parts, which can feel light while ironing

5. Prestige PDI 06 Silver Toned 1000 W

Image Source: Myntra



Prestige irons represent high-class quality and proper performance. They are very famous for their advanced steam technology and durability, therefore, irons from Rowenta ensure wonderful results every time.

Key Features:

- Microsteam 400 Soleplate: Prestige flagship Microsteam 400 soleplate ensures continuous distribution of steam to garments for optimal performance and smooth gliding.

- It is equipped with a steam burst that could provide easy ironing of stubborn wrinkles, and sanitizing of fabrics, and could be used to run through delicate items.

- Precision Tip: Use it easily without creasing any part of your clothing for easy entry into, cuffs collars and tight corners.

- Anti-calc System: The Prestige anti-calc system helps prevent scale and mineral deposits, therefore prolonging the lifetime of the iron.

- This model is quite heavy, which can make them tiring to use for extended periods, especially for people with wrist or arm issues

There are many options in choosing the right iron, but the best brands share common traits: innovation, performance, and convenience. Bajaj, Philips, Havells, Tefal, and Prestige, All stand out in their way through advanced steam technology, ergonomic design, and safety features. Whatever your needs may be it ironing delicate fabrics or trying to iron out tough wrinkles-there is an iron for you. The key is paying attention to your preferences - be it lightweight design, great steam output, or even innovative soleplate technology and finding the model that would make ironing more efficient and enjoyable work. Saves time and makes your garments sharp and polished every time.

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.