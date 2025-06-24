Good Wired Earphones of less than 500 Rs Amazon - Great sound at low price
Have rich sound and clear calls using these wired earphones on amazon in the price range of less than 500 rupees. big sound, on board mics, sleek looks at downright affordable prices!
You do not have to shell out much money to buy wired earphones that offer you good audio experience with clear sound, good bass and a mic in-built enabling you to use it to place a call. There are many good-quality wired earphones on Amazon below the level of 500 rupees. They are very good when listening to music, answering calls, online classes, or even when you need to chill on the favorite playlist. They are affordable in price and great in terms of performance and can be used daily. You can visit Amazon, which is a trustful online shop and find the latest models of wired earphones with the lowest prices. It provides a quick delivery time, hassle-free payment, and many user reviews that will assist you in the selection of the appropriate product. Amazon is a convenient, fast, and inexpensive place to shop either as a gift-buyer or to treat yourself without complicating the returns process and knowing you will receive a quality service.
1. Boat BassHeads 100 in-Ear Headphones with Mic
Image source - Amazon.com
The punchy sound of this earphone and fun design makes it known. It has in-built mic with tangle-free wire making it very ideal in daily music and clear voice calls.
Key Features
- Strong bass and clear audio
- In-line mic for calling
- Tangle-free cable design
- Lightweight and comfortable fit
- 3.5mm jack for universal use
- The earbuds may feel uncomfortable after long hours of use.
2. Boult Audio BassBuds X1 in-Ear Wired Earphones
Image source - Amazon.com
This earpiece provides high quality sound and solid bass. Its hook ear designs keep it in position during exercises or when one is travelling. It is quite a good choice of music and movement.
Key Features
- Noise isolation for better sound
- Secure ear loop design
- In-line mic and control
- Stylish, metallic finish
- Good fit for running or walking
- The ear loop may not fit well for people with smaller ears.
3. ZEBRONICS Bro in Ear Wired Earphones
Image source - Amazon.com
This earphone is perfect in daily use as it has good sound and mic performance. It includes soft earbuds and a powerful cable, which is compatible with phones, tablets, or laptops.
Key Features
- Clear sound with good mids
- Soft silicone ear tips
- Built-in mic for voice calls
- Works with all devices
- Simple and neat design
- Bass output is lower than other models in the same range.
4. Xiaomi Wired In-Ear Earphones
Image source - Amazon.com
These headphones are small and powerful, which provides a good balance of audio quality with good bass. They are great when used to make calls, watch videos, or play, and the in-line controls provide easy access to switching around
Key Features
- Balanced sound with smooth treble
- Built-in mic and control buttons
- Lightweight and easy to carry
- Comfortable for long use
- Great for music, calls, and gaming
- Wires are slightly thinner and may tangle with rough use.
These are some of the low-cost and quality wired earphones which you should consider purchasing in the market under 500 rupees. All the models have a combination of sound clarity, comfort, and the convenience of use. This is where you can find a match with everything you need in daily use whether to get good bass, clear calls or a good fit without ear pains. All are compatible with most devices and ideal for students, travelers, and anyone who listens on the go. Shopping on Amazon means you get fast delivery, verified user reviews, and easy returns. There are just many cheap options as such you need not spend more to have your music or receive calls and have a comfortable time on it. The best way is to select the one which corresponds to your style and embrace wonderful audio on a daily basis!
Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.