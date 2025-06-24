Good Wired Earphones of less than 500 Rs Amazon - Great sound at low price

You do not have to shell out much money to buy wired earphones that offer you good audio experience with clear sound, good bass and a mic in-built enabling you to use it to place a call. There are many good-quality wired earphones on Amazon below the level of 500 rupees. They are very good when listening to music, answering calls, online classes, or even when you need to chill on the favorite playlist. They are affordable in price and great in terms of performance and can be used daily. You can visit Amazon, which is a trustful online shop and find the latest models of wired earphones with the lowest prices. It provides a quick delivery time, hassle-free payment, and many user reviews that will assist you in the selection of the appropriate product. Amazon is a convenient, fast, and inexpensive place to shop either as a gift-buyer or to treat yourself without complicating the returns process and knowing you will receive a quality service.

The punchy sound of this earphone and fun design makes it known. It has in-built mic with tangle-free wire making it very ideal in daily music and clear voice calls.

Key Features

Strong bass and clear audio

In-line mic for calling

Tangle-free cable design

Lightweight and comfortable fit

3.5mm jack for universal use

The earbuds may feel uncomfortable after long hours of use.

This earpiece provides high quality sound and solid bass. Its hook ear designs keep it in position during exercises or when one is travelling. It is quite a good choice of music and movement.

Key Features

Noise isolation for better sound

Secure ear loop design

In-line mic and control

Stylish, metallic finish

Good fit for running or walking

The ear loop may not fit well for people with smaller ears.

This earphone is perfect in daily use as it has good sound and mic performance. It includes soft earbuds and a powerful cable, which is compatible with phones, tablets, or laptops.

Key Features

Clear sound with good mids

Soft silicone ear tips

Built-in mic for voice calls

Works with all devices

Simple and neat design

Bass output is lower than other models in the same range.

These headphones are small and powerful, which provides a good balance of audio quality with good bass. They are great when used to make calls, watch videos, or play, and the in-line controls provide easy access to switching around

Key Features

Balanced sound with smooth treble

Built-in mic and control buttons

Lightweight and easy to carry

Comfortable for long use

Great for music, calls, and gaming

Wires are slightly thinner and may tangle with rough use.

These are some of the low-cost and quality wired earphones which you should consider purchasing in the market under 500 rupees. All the models have a combination of sound clarity, comfort, and the convenience of use. This is where you can find a match with everything you need in daily use whether to get good bass, clear calls or a good fit without ear pains. All are compatible with most devices and ideal for students, travelers, and anyone who listens on the go. Shopping on Amazon means you get fast delivery, verified user reviews, and easy returns. There are just many cheap options as such you need not spend more to have your music or receive calls and have a comfortable time on it. The best way is to select the one which corresponds to your style and embrace wonderful audio on a daily basis!

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.