Great Republic Day Sale: Buying Robotic Vacuum

Deals for Prime members are already available during the Great Republic Day Sale! Now is the ideal opportunity to get a fantastic deal if you've been thinking about adding a robotic hoover to your cleaning regimen. Your time will be saved and your floors will remain immaculate thanks to these automated cleaning wonders. But picking the best model might be difficult with so many available. This article will help you choose the ideal cleaning partner for your home at an amazing price by covering all the information you need to know before purchasing a robotic hoover during the Republic Day Sale.

1. ILIFE V3x Robotic Vacuum & Mop

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

The ILIFE V3x Robotic Vacuum & Mop is a versatile and powerful cleaning device designed for modern homes. Its strong suction, roller brush technology, and smart app control make it ideal for handling everyday cleaning needs, particularly for homes with pets.

Key Features:

Simultaneous Vacuuming & Mopping: Combines vacuuming and mopping functions to save time.

Smart Control: Remote control through the app. Compatible with Alexa and Google Home for voice commands.

Powerful Performance: Auto Carpet Boost for deeper cleaning on carpets.

Limited Water Tank Size: Frequent refills may be required for large areas.

2. ECOVACS Deebot X5 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

The ECOVACS Deebot X5 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum Cleaner, a 2024 new launch, is a powerhouse of advanced cleaning technology designed to meet the needs of modern homes. With an incredible 12,800Pa suction power, ZeroTangle technology, and edge-focused mopping capabilities, this robot delivers an exceptional cleaning experience.

Key Features:

World-Leading Technology: ECOVACS is a global leader in robot vacuum cleaners, offering state-of-the-art features for unparalleled cleaning efficiency.

TruEdge™ Adaptive Edge Mopping: Ensures precise, edge-to-edge cleaning, tackling every corner and edge for a thorough clean.

Smart Sensing for Soiled Areas: Intelligent wiping algorithms detect heavily soiled areas and perform additional cleaning for perfect results.

Limited App Compatibility: Siri-only control may not appeal to non-Apple users.

3. Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Washer

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

The Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum Cleaner Washer is a highly intelligent and feature-packed robotic cleaning solution that delivers convenience, precision, and thorough cleaning. With cutting-edge AI obstacle detection, powerful suction, and advanced mopping capabilities, this device offers fully automated cleaning for a hands-off experience.

Key Features

Fully Automated Cleaning: Includes dust collection, mop cleaning, mop drying, water refilling, and solution adding with minimal human intervention.

Advanced AI Navigation: Utilizes an RGB camera and 3D structured light to create multi-floor maps

Enhanced Mopping: Dual rotary mops spin at 180 RPM, delivering firm pressure for effective floor scrubbing.

No Dedicated Edge Design: May slightly lag behind models specifically designed for edge cleaning.

4. ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Image Source- Amazon.in



Order Now

The ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-In-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a premium cleaning solution designed for efficiency and convenience in homes. With 6500 Pa suction power, simultaneous vacuuming and mopping, advanced LiDAR navigation, and a long-lasting 5200 mAh battery.

Key Features

Vacuum & Mop Simultaneously: Cleans and mops in one pass, saving time while ensuring spotless results.

Carpet Sensor Technology: Automatically detects carpets, avoiding them during mopping and boosting suction during vacuuming for deeper cleaning.

App & Smart Control: Operate and customize cleaning settings easily through a dedicated app.

Limited Voice Control Support: May not integrate with all smart assistants beyond the app.

Robotic hoover cleaners are revolutionising easy cleaning, and now is the perfect time to get one at a discounted price thanks to the Great Republic Day Sale. There is a model for every need and price range, including the all-purpose ILIFE V3x, the potent ECOVACS Deebot X5 Pro, the completely automated Dreame L10s Ultra, and the effective ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro. By combining convenience and ingenuity, these gadgets guarantee spotlessly clean floors while saving you a significant amount of time.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.