Great Republic Day Sale: Fast & Hot Deals on Electric Kettles

This Republic Day, give your kitchen an upgrade! Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale, which runs from January 13 to 19, provides electric kettles at incredibly low prices. Find a range of features, capacities, and styles at a reduced cost. Enjoy fast hot water at your fingertips by selecting the ideal kettle for your needs.

1. Pigeon Kessel Multipurpose Kettle (12173) 1.2 litres

Image Source- Amazon.in



The Pigeon Kessel Multipurpose Electric Kettle offers a convenient and efficient way to prepare a variety of beverages and food items like water, milk, tea, coffee, oats, noodles, and soup. Its stainless steel body and multiple features ensure reliable and safe operation, making it an ideal appliance for any kitchen.

Key Features:

Capacity: 1.2 Litres, ideal for boiling small to moderate amounts of liquid or food.

Power: 600 Watts of power for quick heating and efficient boiling.

Automatic Power Cut-Off: Enhances safety by automatically turning off power once boiling is complete.

Cool-Touch Handle and Lid Knob: Prevent burns or discomfort when handling the kettle, ensuring safer operation.

Hand Wash Only: Requires manual cleaning, which could be inconvenient for some users.

2. Butterfly EKN 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle

Image Source- Amazon.in



The Butterfly EKN Stainless Steel Electric Kettle offers both efficiency and safety features, ideal for heating water, tea, coffee, and cooking noodles. This high-performance kettle comes with a 1500W heating element, providing fast boiling with automatic shut-off and boil-dry protection.

Key Features:

Capacity: 1.5 Litres, perfect for making multiple servings of hot beverages or cooking.

Power: 1500 Watts for quick and efficient boiling, ensuring fast results when needed.

360° Swivel Power Base: The base swivels, allowing for ease of use and easy pouring from any angle.

Auto Shut-Off: The kettle shuts off automatically once the water boils, preventing overheating and enhancing safety.

Cord Length: The 1-meter cord length may limit the reach depending on the location of power outlets.

3. Havells Electric Kettle Aqua Plus 1250 Watts 1.2 Liters

Image Source- Amazon.in



The Havells Electric Kettle Aqua Plus offers a perfect balance of style, safety, and efficiency. It features a 1250W power rating for fast boiling and a 1.2-liter capacity, ideal for preparing tea, coffee, or hot water.

Key Features:

Power & Capacity: 1250W power ensures efficient boiling of water and tea in a short amount of time. The 1.2-litre capacity is perfect for preparing hot beverages for small families or offices.

304 Stainless Steel Inner Body: Made from high-quality, rust-resistant stainless steel for longevity and durability.

Warranty: Comes with a 2-year manufacturer warranty for peace of mind.

Plastic Parts: Although the interior is stainless steel, the plastic base and lid might concern some users looking for fully metal construction.

4. Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle (PKOSS 1.5) | 1350W | Silver - Black

Image Source- Amazon.in



The Prestige PKOSS 1.5 Electric Kettle is a robust and user-friendly appliance designed for easy boiling and heating tasks. Featuring a high 1500W power output, this kettle delivers fast boiling for your water, tea, coffee, or other hot beverages.

Key Features:

Powerful 1500W: Offers fast boiling, saving time in preparing beverages.

1.5L Capacity: Suitable for small to medium-sized households or offices, providing ample hot water for tea, coffee, or other heating needs.

Automatic Cut-Off: Automatically turns off once the water reaches boiling point, preventing overheating and enhancing safety.

Weight: At 0.75kg, while not overly heavy, it could be a bit bulky for some users who need more compact kettles.

The Great Republic Day Sale on Amazon is the ideal occasion to add high-quality electric kettles to your kitchen. There is a kettle to meet any need, ranging from high-performance models like the Butterfly EKN, Havells Aqua Plus, and Prestige PKOSS to small and effective solutions like the Pigeon Kessel. Each has special characteristics that guarantee ease and dependability for your everyday hot water or beverage preparation, such as quick boiling, safety features like auto shut-off, and different capacities. This is a chance to update your kitchen with efficiency, style, and comfort at a reasonable cost thanks to amazing savings. Don't pass this up.

