Great Republic Day Sale: Score Big on Mixer Grinders for Your Kitchen

Now is the ideal time to update your kitchen with necessary appliances at amazing savings thanks to the Great Republic Day Sale. Now is the perfect moment to get a new mixer grinder if you've had your eye on one. A trustworthy mixer grinder is a kitchen essential for making smooth batters and chutneys, grinding spices, and making delectable smoothies. Get great deals on highly regarded models and improve your culinary masterpieces on Republic Day.

1. Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder

The Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen appliance designed for efficient performance and durability. It comes with 4 jars: 3 stainless steel multipurpose jars and 1 juicer jar, catering to diverse kitchen needs such as wet grinding, dry grinding, blending, grating, and mincing.

Key Features

Powerful 750 Watts Motor: Handles tough grinding with ease.

4 Versatile Jars: Includes 3 stainless steel jars (0.4L, 0.75L, 1L) and 1 juicer jar for multipurpose use.

Durable Stainless Steel Blades: Ensures fine grinding and longevity.

ABS Body: Robust and lightweight material ensures durability and easy cleaning.

3-Speed Control with Whip: Offers versatility in grinding tasks with a pulse mode.

Possible Initial Odor: A slight burning smell during the first use due to motor varnish heating.

2. Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

The Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder is a powerful kitchen appliance designed to make your cooking tasks easier and more efficient. It comes with 3 stainless steel jars, each serving specific purposes, including a wet jar, multipurpose jar, and chutney jar.

Key Features

Powerful 750W Motor: Ideal for tough ingredients and tasks such as wet and dry grinding.

3 Stainless Steel Jars: Wet jar (1.5L), multipurpose jar (1L), chutney jar (0.3L) for versatility.

3-Speed Control + Pulse Function: Offers flexibility for various grinding needs.

Stainless Steel Blades: Sharp and durable, ensuring fine and consistent grinding.

Noise: The motor may produce noticeable noise during operation, especially on high speeds.

3. Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder

The Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder is a powerful and versatile kitchen appliance designed to meet all your grinding and mixing needs. With a robust 1000W motor and innovative features such as the uniquely designed blunt PoundingBlade, it offers authentic texture and taste, making it ideal for both wet and dry grinding, as well as chutney preparation.

Key Features

Powerful 1000W Motor: Efficiently handles tough tasks such as wet grinding, dry grinding, and chutney making.

PoundingBlade Technology: Blunt PoundingBlades replicate the pounding effect, giving authentic textures and taste.

High-Grade Stainless Steel Jars: Durable, easy to clean, and ensures longevity.

Hands-Free Operation: Unique lid locks and strong suction feet provide added stability and make usage more convenient.

Motor Heat Up Time: The 30-minute motor rating restricts continuous use, requiring breaks to cool down after 5-minute grinding cycles.

4. Sujata Supermix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder

The Sujata Supermix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder is a powerful and efficient kitchen appliance built for high-performance blending and grinding. With a 900W motor and 22000 RPM, it ensures quick results, making it one of India's top-selling mixer grinders. It is designed for continuous use for up to 90 minutes and comes with three versatile jars—ideal for preparing everything from smoothies to chutneys.

Key Features

900-Watt Powerful Motor: Offers high efficiency and performance with a robust motor designed for trouble-free use.

22000 Rotations Per Minute (RPM): Ensures quick grinding, maintaining the flavor of ingredients and reducing preparation time.

90-Minute Continuous Operation: Can run continuously for up to 90 minutes, ideal for large batches or continuous heavy grinding.

No Dishwasher Safety: The jars and parts require manual cleaning, adding to maintenance efforts.

The Great Republic Day Sale is the ideal time to add some of the greatest mixer grinders to your kitchen. The Sujata Supermix 900 Watts Mixer Grinder, renowned for its high-speed operation, and the Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder, with its multipurpose jars and long-lasting performance, are just two of the many versions available to meet all of your culinary demands. Every kitchen can benefit from a different type of grinder, such as the Bosch TrueMixx Pro with its PoundingBlade feature or the Philips HL7756/01, which is dependable for everyday use. Take advantage of these amazing deals this Republic Day and upgrade your cooking with a mixer grinder that is well regarded.

