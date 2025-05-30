Light It Right – Stylish Floor Lamps on Myntra to Brighten Up Your Space

Lighting does much more than help you see. It shows your style. When you want great light for your home, Myntra has a lot of floor lamps to pick from. You can choose from simple ones made of metal to tall, bold shapes with three legs. All these lamps look good, make your room feel warm, and add a nice touch. The best lamps from Homesake, BTR CRAFTS, TU CASA, and Crosscut give you design and use, both in one. These lamps are made to fit well in any new home.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The Homesake beige and black lamp with three legs brings art into your home. It has a simple base and soft colors, so it goes with both new and old styles. Put it by your couch or chair where you like to read. It looks nice and gives soft, warm light for a calm feel.

Key Features:

Three legs so it does not tip over

Soft, safe colors so it matches all rooms

Gives soft light for rest and peace

Made strong, so it will last and hold up

Not easy to make taller or shorter, so you can’t set the height

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The lamp from BTR CRAFTS is grey with a tall, round shade. It has a simple look and feels soft. The grey shade gives a dim light that is good for a room to relax in, like your bed or a small corner. Its thin shape fits where you do not have much space.

Key Features:

Textured shade for some extra detail

Thin shape for small rooms

Gives soft, warm light

Firm base so it stands well

Shade may get more dust than smooth ones

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

This lamp from TU CASA is easy to move or put away. It folds up, and the white and black colors match well. It looks sharp and clean. Good for a work area or a casual part of the home, you can move it and fit it in many places.

Key Features:

Can fold, so it is easy to store or shift

Simple two-color style for a nice touch

Fits many spaces because you can move it

Works with LED lights to save power

It may not stand still on thick rugs

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

If you want your lamp to stand out, this one from Crosscut is perfect. It has a tall, bold look with white and black lines. The shape is strong and makes a big mark in the room. Best for new-style homes, use it by itself or to show off in your main space.

Key Features:

Tall bold look for something special

Made with metal for strength

Hard to miss, it gets all eyes

Black and white fit with most looks

If your home has old-style things, it may not work

Floor lamps do more than just light up your room. They bring mood and shape to the space. From the art feel of Homesake, the simple look of BTR CRAFTS, the use of TU CASA, to the bold look of Crosscut, Myntra has one for all tastes. These lamps do the job, stand out, and are easy to use in new homes. If you want a nice spot to sit or a lamp that is more than just light, these picks will help you bring a nice look and feel to your space.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.