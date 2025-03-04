Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Avail the Best Bluetooth Speakers at Unbelievable Prices

Looking for the best Bluetooth speaker to take your music game to the next level? Well, you're lucky. The Myntra Birthday Blast Sale, from March 1 to March 11, is here with mouth-dropping prices on the best Bluetooth speakers. Be it battery longevity, waterproofing, battery hours of backup, or knock-out sound, we've narrowed down the best four Bluetooth speakers that you have at prices unbelievable. And more—men's activewear is discounted by up to 30-70% by Myntra.

1. JBL Black & Pink Clip 4: 10H Playtime, IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 5W BT Speaker

You need a small yet powerful Bluetooth speaker, which the JBL Clip4 provides. Music enthusiasts who travel frequently will appreciate this small speaker because it delivers excellent audio quality together with deep bass tones and it offers seamless operation. Rain and sand cannot damage this device because it has IP67 ratings for dust and water protection.

Key Features:

10 Hours Playtime: Play music uninterrupted without needing to recharge it again and again.

IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof: Withstands splashes and dust to enjoy carefree outdoor expeditions.

Integrated Carabiner: Clip onto your backpack and carry your music wherever you go.

Premium JBL Sound: delivers quality audio with deep bass.

The 5W power is ideal for personal use but could be too soft for big parties.

2. HAMMER Green Drop: 100H Standby Time, 52mm Drivers, 5W Bluetooth Speaker with Twin Pairing

Hammer Green Drop is a masterpiece of form and function. With its distinct appearance, 52mm drivers for deep bass, and twin pairing mode, you get double the power with two speakers plugged into one another. At home or on the go, music will continue to play.

Key Features:

100H Standby Time: Always ready to play when you are.

Twin Pairing Technology: Plug two speakers together for a broader stereo effect.

5W Output: Delivers balanced and clear audio.

52mm drivers: ensure deep bass and detailed highs.

The charging time is slightly longer, which might be inconvenient if you’re in a hurry.

3. Portronics Black 20W Portable Bluetooth Speaker

For high-powered sound in a compact package, the Portronics 20W Bluetooth speaker is the one to beat. Its heavy bass, two drivers, and volume capacity make this ideal for indoor and outdoor usage. Be it a party or a simple solitary session, this speaker is never going to disappoint.

Key Features:

20W High-Power Output: Big, loud, clear sound with strong bass.

Portable & Lightweight: lightweight, portable, easy to take around.

Long Battery Life: More playing time for worry-free fun.

Multi-Connectivity Modes: Support for AUX, USB, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Since it has no water resistance rating, it's better not to use it outside near the pool or beach.

4. NOISE Vibe 2: 5W Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in Mic & 15H Playtime

For the user who needs a long battery life and a universal Bluetooth speaker, the NOISE Vibe 2 is the perfect answer. With 15 hours of playback, hands-free calling with a built-in microphone, and a small, stylish design, it's the perfect music best friend.

Key Features:

15H Playtime: Enjoy your music for a long time without needing to recharge.

Built-in Mic: Respond to calls without having to remove your speaker.

5W Output: Provides clear and balanced sound.

Lightweight & Portable: Ideal for travel, work, or play.

The bass output is not as strong as some of the other models in this category.

With Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale on from March 1 to March 11, now is the ideal time to buy these amazing Bluetooth speakers at such unbelievable prices. If you're searching for a travel speaker, a loud party buddy, or a do-it-all for everyday use, one of these four devices will be just right for your requirements to the letter. And don't miss—Myntra is also providing up to 30-70% discount on men's activewear in this sale, so it's the ideal time to give your wardrobe a makeover while also giving your sound system an upgrade.

