Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Best Facial Hair Removal Epilators

Myntra Birthday Blast: Your Opportunity to Get the Finest Facial Hair Removers! Prepare yourself to witness a fabulous price blast on all-time favorite beauty and grooming solutions on Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale that is live and running!. If you are tired of excess facial hair and desire an easy solution, it is time to spend money on a good facial hair remover. Whether it is an epilator or a pain-free one, you can purchase them at discounted prices.

1. Agaro FHR170 Women Facial Hair Remover Epilator - Rose Gold

Image source: Myntra.com



Agaro FHR170 is a stunning and elegant epilator for efficient hair removal. Since it is cordless, you can take it anywhere. Rose gold finish provides your beauty device a luxurious appearance.

Key Features:

Type: Dry epilator for effortless hair removal.

Cordless: Provides absolute freedom and portability.

Sustainable: Long-term regular use yields smooth skin.

Warranty: Priced with a 1-year brand warranty.

Note: Requires regular charging since it is a cordless system.

2. URBANYOG Facial Hair Remover

Image source: Myntra.com



URBANYOG facial hair remover is the beauty product for women who want a hairless and smooth appearance. It is simple to use and has a comfortable handle for easier control. Perfect for travelling.

Key Features:

Type: Dry epilator, suitable for sensitive hair removal.

Cordless: It is convenient to use anywhere and anytime.

Sustainable: A good choice for frequent grooming.

Warranty: It is supported by a 1-year manufacturer's warranty.

Note: Not as good for very coarse hair, and needing many passes.

3. MACVL5 Portable Facial USB Rechargeable Epilator Hair Remover - White

Image source: Myntra.com



If you like to have a wired epilator for continuous power, the MACVL5 Portable Facial Epilator is highly recommended. It's small enough to take in your handbag.

Key Features:

Concern: This epilator is suitable for all skin types.

Corded: Continuous performance without battery consumption.

Sustainable: Material is long-lasting and reusable.

USB Rechargeable: It is convenient charging option and can carried anywhere with you when charged.

Note: The cord is limited in terms of movement, so it's not as travel-friendly.

4. FLAWLESS Black Painless Facial Hair Remover

Image source: Myntra.com



FLAWLESS Black Painless Facial Hair Remover is specifically designed for women who want a smooth, pain-free experience of removing facial hair. It is designed with a slim profile so that it fits comfortably into your handbag.

Key Features:

Material: Made of metal so that it's durable.

Concern: It's especially designed for removing facial hair.

Cordless: Convenience without the wire.

Sustainable: Ideally best for everyday use without harming the skin.

Note: Not as effective against heavy facial hair and must be reapplied.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.