Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Top Oven Toaster Grills with Up to 60% Discount

Whether you are a grill, bakery, or toast enthusiast, we've selected four of the best OTG ovens that have high-performance, long-lasting, and contemporary features. Let's learn more about these incredible kitchen buddies and why you should rush to grab them with this offer!

1. Wonderchef Black Oven Toaster Grill with Motorised Rotisserie (1280W, 19L)

If you prefer meaty, well-cooked meat and good-baked cakes, then the Wonderchef Black Oven Toaster Grill is a great option. With its motorized rotisserie, the oven ensures even meat cooking, and its 5-stage heat selection provides you with precise control over various cooking functions.

Key Features:

Motorized Rotisserie: Enables automatic rotation for well-cooked meat.

5-Stage Heat Selection: Provides you with precise control of various cooking functions.

1280W Power: Provides efficient and fast cooking.

19L Capacity: Ideal for small to medium-sized families.

19L capacity may not be enough for big families or bulk meal cooking.

2. FABER Black 4 Stage Functions Bake, Toast & Grill OTG (1400W, 20L)

Looking for an OTG that combines performance and price? The FABER Black 4 Stage OTG is the way to go! With 1400W power, it offers uniform heating and faster cooking, making it ideal for cake baking, toasting sandwiches, and grilling meat.

Key Features:

4 Stage Functions: Bake, toast, grill, and keep warm.

1400W Power: Fast heating and effective cooking.

20L Capacity: Suitable for large families and high usage.

Durable Black Finish: Provides a sleek appearance to your kitchen.

No rotisserie feature is provided, which can be a requirement for certain consumers.

3. BOROSIL Prima Pro Black Alloy Steel OTG (800W, 10L)

Space-saving and robust, the BOROSIL Prima Pro OTG is ideal for a bachelor, student, or small family. It provides world-class toasting and grilling performance with its 800W power, all packed in a tough and modern alloy steel finish.

Key Features

800W Power: Powerful yet energy-efficient.

10L Capacity: Ideal for single cooking or small kitchens.

Alloy Steel Body: Offers high look and strength.

Multi-Purpose: Griller, toaster, and baker.

The restricted capacity can prove to be limiting for big families.

4. Prestige POTG 46RC OTG with Convection & Air Fryer Function (46L)

For someone looking for a high-capacity, feature-filled OTG, Prestige POTG 46RC is a game-changer. With convection technology and an air fryer function, it provides crispy, tasty meals with less oil consumption, thus a healthier addition to your kitchen.

Key Features:

46L Capacity: Suitable for large families and parties.

Air Fryer Function: Crisps the food with less oil.

Convection technology: provides even heat distribution for flaw-free cooking.

Multifunctional Design: Grilling, roasting, baking, and toasting friendly.

It takes more counterspace as it is gigantic.

From small models for small kitchens to high-capacity OTGs for large families, there's a flawless Oven Toaster Grill for each individual in this list. And with Myntra's Birthday Blast Sale from March 1 to March 11, you can shop for up to 60% off on these performance-packed OTGs! Don't miss out on this amazing chance to bring your kitchen an unbeatable kick at unbeatable prices.

