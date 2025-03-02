Myntra Birthday Blast Sale: Top Smartwatches to Pick Up Before the Offer Runs Out

Myntra Birthday Blast Sale is ongoing from March 1 to March 11, and now's the time to take advantage of some great tech deals. You're in luck if you've been searching for a smart smartwatch with the new aspects of high performance and awesome looks. You will be able to find the best of the smartwatches at wonderful discounts during this sale. We've here listed four of the most high-end smartwatches that you should look for before the sale gets over.

1. Fastrack Styler X2 1.91 UltraVU HD Smartwatch

Fastrack has always been known for its stylish and high-quality wearables, and the Styler X2 is no exception. Designed for those who want a bold, high-tech smartwatch, it offers an UltraVU HD display and 700 nits brightness, making it easy to read even in bright sunlight. With BT calling and health tracking, it’s more than just a watch—it’s your daily companion.

Key Features:

1.91-inch UltraVU HD Display with 700 nits brightness for easy visibility.

BT Calling so you can receive and make calls from your watch.

Advanced health tracking, such as heart rate, SpO2, and sleep tracking.

Long battery life, providing all-day performance.

No built-in GPS, so it depends on your phone for location tracking.

2. Boult Crown 1.95'' HD Smartwatch

Seeking a smartwatch that incorporates everything and is bright enough for use outside? Boult Crown answers the call with its 900-nit HD screen and BT calling. The fashionable working crown control allows effortless navigation, while its SpO2 tracking offers health monitoring of you.

Major Features:

1.95-inch HD screen with a massive 900 nits brightness.

BT Calling with a premium speaker and mic.

SpO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring for total health monitoring.

Working Crown Control for easy navigation.

Restricted watch face personalization is relative to other models.

3. CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2

The Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 presents itself with a modern, sleek design that features an AMOLED display panel and touch gesture functionality. Consumers seeking top-end features including GPS tracking and automatic brightness control, together with a futuristic design, should consider this device.

Key Features:

1.32-inch AMOLED Screen with Auto-Brightness for vibrant visuals in all environments.

Gesture Control, so you can control with simple hand gestures.

Built-in GPS, so you can map out your runs without a phone.

Longer battery life for more use without needing to recharge as often.

Slightly lighter than similar products.

4. CULT Black Burn Plus Smartwatch

The CULT Black Burn Plus is every sports lover's dream, particularly for cricket lovers. With Live Cricket Score, you receive updates on matches directly to your wrist. The 1.78-inch AMOLED screen provides breathtaking graphics, so it's not only functional but also fashionable.

Key Features:

1.78-inch AMOLED Display for bright, crystal-clear graphics.

Live Cricket Score Updates so you don't miss a single match.

Crown Control for seamless and convenient navigation.

Advanced health monitoring such as heart rate and SpO2 monitoring.

Cricket scores need to be updated through internet connectivity.

Every one of these smartwatches has something distinct to offer based on requirements. If display quality, GPS tracking, sports modes, or call capability concern you, then there is just the right smartwatch for you. As the Myntra Birthday Blast Sale begins from March 1 to March 11, these offers are brief. Upgrade your smartwatch existence and take pleasure in your best model at the best available price.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.