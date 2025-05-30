Plug In & Zone Out: Wired Headphones on Myntra, Deliver Crystal-Clear Sound

Looking for quality wired headphones that mix great sound, comfort, and value? You're in the right spot. Perfect for music lovers, binge-watchers, or remote workers, good audio makes everything better. Myntra offers a good selection of Type-C and AUX-wired headphones from top brands like JBL, Portronics, HAMMER, and Sony. These options deliver great performance without the annoying low battery alerts. Let's check out four dependable choices that ensure non-stop sound and uninterrupted moments.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

JBL's Tune 310C mixes top audio quality with easy tech. Made with a Type-C plug, it works well with new phones that have no headphone jacks. Its white look feels upscale, and its strong JBL bass produces clean, studio-like sound. It's great for those who love music and want fine sound in a small, wired style, with no loss in look or comfort.

Key Features:

Clear Hi-Res Audio

Type-C plug for digital to analog sound

Light and comfy fit

Famous JBL deep bass

It can't be used with 3.5mm jack gadgets.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Portronics pairs practicality with style in its Type-C wired earphones. Made for busy users, the HD mic gives clear voice calls and the design is comfy for all-day use. From online meetings to jamming out, these earphones are easy to start and offer good value for those mindful of their budget.

Key Features:

Type-C link for newer gadgets

HD mic for clear talking

Even sound

Cozy in-ear fit

Not the best for deep bass fans.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

The HAMMER Nova Type C wired earphones are simple but effective for daily wear. Built to last and perform consistently, they fit well for students, remote workers, and casual listeners. With its mic, take calls easily and enjoy minimal sound leak. Compact, stylish, and ready to go.

Key Features:

Reliable Type-C connection

Mic for easy calls

Simple, clean design

Good sound block

High tones can be less sharp with loud volume.

Image Source: Myntra.com



Order Now

Sony's MDR-EX14AP wired earphones bring clear Sony sound and fit securely. Ideal for those who like clear speech and full tones, these headphones have an easy-to-handle cord and a mic for calls. Whether it's for online meetings or hearing a podcast, these earphones offer comfort and sound clarity all day.

Key Features:

No-tangle cable design

Strong bass and sharp high tones

Soft silicone buds

Mic for calls and voice help

No volume button on the cord.

Keep enjoying quality sound with wired earphones. Wired earphones are still popular for many reasons. They give stable sound with no delay and don't need charging. Each headphone we looked at today has something special: JBL's clean sound, Portronics' handy features, HAMMER's tough style, and Sony's classic sound balance. Whether you're improving your work area, need something dependable for your workouts, or just love diving into your music, these choices from Myntra will make sure you're happy. Comfy, clear, and simple to use—they're made for your life, not just your ears.

Disclaimer: At IDPL, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. It should not be construed as an endorsement to buy. IDPL may make a very small commission from its sale if one chooses to buy the product from any of the links in this article.